Buffalo, NY

Active shooter incidents rose 53 percent last year, FBI says

By Rebecca Beitsch
 4 days ago

Active shooter incidents rose more than 50 percent over 2021, according to new data released by the FBI.

There were 61 active shooter situations in 2021, a jump of 53 percent from 2020, with a similar rise in the number of casualties.

The report lands just over a week after a racially motivated shooter opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store, killing 10.

The 2021 incident with the highest number of casualties was also at a grocery store: the Boulder, Colo. shooting that also killed 10.

The 2021 data continues an upward trend in active shooter incidents, with such shootings jumping more than 30 percent between 2020 and 2019.

The FBI noted that the shootings were predominantly carried out by men — of the 61 shooters, just one was a woman.

It also noted a trend of shooters increasingly targeting multiple locations.

“The FBI observed an emerging trend involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations, either in one day or in various locations over several days,” the agency wrote in its report.

Coroner identifies victim in Springfield deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has recently identified the shooting victim who died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Tuesday night. Results from an autopsy conducted on Wednesday indicate 25-year-old Jayvon Watson of Springfield died from multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation […]
25-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 7:45 p.m. as a result of several gunshot wounds to the torso. Officials said that the shooting occurred near Seven Brothers Grocery. The identity […]
19-year-old hurt in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was hit by a bullet after a shooting occurred in Jacksonville Saturday morning. At around 10:30 a.m., a police officer received a report of shots being fired in an area on East Wolcott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that there were several shots fired and […]
FALSE: Viral tweet about Gov. Abbott’s office, money offer to shooting victim’s uncle was lie

(NEXSTAR) – Days after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a series of tweets by a now-suspended Twitter account went viral for a serious accusation against Gov. Greg Abbott and his office. The tweets, which only exist as screenshots now, claim a representative of the governor offered a victim’s uncle money to publicly speak out against stricter gun laws.
Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to Springfield Police, two women were accused of entering an Ulta Beauty store on South Veterans Parkway and walking out with 35 fragrances without paying on May 16. It was reported that the women left the store […]
Arrest warrants issued for burglary suspects

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained a pair of arrest warrants for two people suspected of burglary. Deputies had previously identified Nick Wilson as a suspect in a burglary that happened in April. Now, thanks to the community, deputies identified Jeffery Pettyjohn as the other suspect. Both are said to […]
Coroner: 18-year-old killed in UTV accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett recently released details on the death of an 18-year-old following a UTV accident on Tuesday night. 911 dispatchers were notified of the accident at around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday. Vermilion Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris Ambulance and the Edgar County Sheriffs Department all responded […]
Man sentenced to prison for shooting a minor in face

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
Search continues for person after fire; house to be demolished

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire officials said they are still trying to find someone not accounted for during an overnight house fire. Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to a house near Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. However, it is believed the fire likely started before that. The house was a total loss, according […]
Decatur Police remind community about illegal vehicles within the city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are sending a “friendly reminder” about some vehicles that are not allowed in certain parts of the city. In a social media post, officers said it is illegal to operate the following vehicles in parks or on city streets & sidewalks: Dirt bikes UTVs ATVs Golf carts Mini-bikes Officers […]
Champaign firefighters battle overnight fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters responded to a house engulfed in flames overnight on Thursday. This happened between Stonebridge Court and Ironwood Lane. Fire officials were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. They reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home. The fire commander also called for additional firefighters to […]
