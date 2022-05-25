Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, time to barbecue, hang out around the pool, eat and drink! But there’s so much going on this weekend, so many options it’s hard to decide how or where to spend the year’s most anticipated long weekend. In South Beach, we have the Hyundai Air & Sea Show Kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with a street party on Española. Participating restaurants will have special offers for discounted food items and specialty cocktails made with Heroes Veteran Owned Vodka throughout the streets. Find the “Salute to Heroes Cocktail Guide” and participating restaurants here. Moxy on Washington has an Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party with DJs as the Memorial Day Weekend Air & Sea Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday. But if you don’t want to stay on the beach, you can always go “over the bridge” and try some of the fabulous eateries for brunch or dinner, just a short drive away. Hotels also offer amazing deals for locals this weekend, a good option for those with children looking to relax and spend quality time with their loved ones. We also included some of our favorite spots in Fort Lauderdale, which are worth the drive! Whether you stay in or go out, please be safe.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO