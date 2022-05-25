ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry

By Zulma Torres
southbeachtopchefs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants to buy the historic Deauville Miami Beach, with plans for a luxury oceanfront development. The 3.8-acre resort at 6701 Collins Avenue is in the midst of demolition, following a yearslong legal saga between the city and the property owner, as the...

southbeachtopchefs.com

Comments / 0

Related
biscaynetimes.com

Raleigh Hotel to be Restored Alongside Other Art Deco Gems

The iconic Raleigh Hotel, with its traditional, clean and elegant art deco lines, has sat empty for five years, damage from Hurricane Irma sealing its murky fate. Before then and as far back as 2013, there were projects approved for the property that never came to fruition. It’s also been sold twice since, according to Deborah Tackett, historic preservation and architecture officer for the city of Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Residents fed up with Biscayne Bay parties

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Biscayne Bay is home to the hottest parties in Miami – and residents are fed up with it. During the pandemic, meetups on boats became the way to escape COVID lockdowns. But when the lockdowns ended, the parties didn’t. “Being a prisoner because laws are not being enforced is frustrating and saddening,” said Amy Voci. For four years, Voci has lived by the bay off Brickell Bay Drive. Before 2021, it was calm and peaceful. But in March of this year, a boat anchored next to the Rusty Pelican at three in the morning. Music traveled across the bay, disturbing Voci’s sleep. “Anyone...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

AUCTIONS CLOSE FOR 3 ICONIC KEYS LIGHTHOUSES

It’s no secret that real estate prices in the Keys are at an all-time high. Apparently, the same goes for lighthouses. In bidding wars that quickly narrowed to contests between two bidders, auctions for the Sombrero Key Lighthouse, Carysfort Reef Lighthouse and American Shoal Lighthouse all ended within one week of one another. Though the Sombrero Key Lighthouse originally opened with the closest auction end date, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)’s auction rules allowed bidders to extend each auction for 24 hours with every subsequent bid past the auction’s original end date.
MARATHON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
New York State
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gehry
Person
Dan Gelber
thenextmiami.com

Foundation Permit Issued To Build Miami’s First-Ever Supertall

Developers have been issued a construction permit to begin foundation work at the 100-story Waldorf Astoria supertall tower. It is the first time in Miami’s history that a developer has been issued a construction permit to begin work on a supertall. At 1,049 feet, the Waldorf Astoria will be...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Condo Owners and Associations Bracing for Impact

Ask condo lawyer Eric Glazer about the biggest problem with the Florida condo mindset, and he gives this answer:. “Picture getting together with a group of friends at a restaurant and each one lives in a different condominium. The ‘winner’ at the table has the cheapest condo assessment – $100 cheaper than the runner-up. But the winner is living a lie, and the Florida Legislature has given condo owners and associations enough rope to hang themselves.”
FLORIDA STATE
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hot Spots in South Florida to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, time to barbecue, hang out around the pool, eat and drink! But there’s so much going on this weekend, so many options it’s hard to decide how or where to spend the year’s most anticipated long weekend. In South Beach, we have the Hyundai Air & Sea Show Kicking off Memorial Day Weekend with a street party on Española. Participating restaurants will have special offers for discounted food items and specialty cocktails made with Heroes Veteran Owned Vodka throughout the streets. Find the “Salute to Heroes Cocktail Guide” and participating restaurants here. Moxy on Washington has an Air & Sea Show Rooftop Cookout & Watch Party with DJs as the Memorial Day Weekend Air & Sea Show takes place on Saturday and Sunday. But if you don’t want to stay on the beach, you can always go “over the bridge” and try some of the fabulous eateries for brunch or dinner, just a short drive away. Hotels also offer amazing deals for locals this weekend, a good option for those with children looking to relax and spend quality time with their loved ones. We also included some of our favorite spots in Fort Lauderdale, which are worth the drive! Whether you stay in or go out, please be safe.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Deauville Miami Beach#Miami Dolphins#The Related Companies
Talk Media

EL AL To Open U.S. Headquarters In Margate

El Al, Israel’s national airline, is moving its American headquarters to Broward County. “This is happening, for sure,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine, who sat in on the meetings leading up to the airline’s decision. “El Al really loved what we had to offer in Broward County, and they’ve already announced to their board and the state of Israel that they will be moving to South Florida imminently.”
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tropical Backyard With 5 Affordable Ideas to Steal

This Miami backyard — nestled right in the heart of the city — is a modern oasis with multiple seating areas, a fire pit, a pool, and lots of lush greenery, but it wasn’t always. Homeowners Anna Anisin and Mitchell Hesse fell in love with their home because of the huge yard, where they hoped to entertain friends and family and even host local industry dinners, but it was in need of updating.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

First Look At Canopy Park In South Beach: ‘Rivals Public Spaces In The World’s Greatest Cities’

Canopy Park in South Beach is now officially complete, and developers of the project have revealed new details behind the design and sustainability features built in. The 3-acre public park was built and donated to the city by TCH 500 Alton, LLC, in exchange for zoning increases that allowed a 48-story tower to be built next door (that tower, known as Five Park, is under construction with completion scheduled for 2024).
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
calleochonews.com

Severe staffing shortages at FDC Miami puts Miami Dade County at risk

Inmates at FDC Miami claim that they are not receiving proper medical care due to staffing shortages and prison policy violated. In October 2020, Ulysses Cabrera was transferred to FDC Miami (Federal Detention Centre Miami). He was awaiting trial for allegedly commanding a Little Havana-based drug-trafficking gang. According to Cabrera's...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sing us a song: Dueling piano bars making a comeback at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, Howl at the Moon

On a recent Thursday at Mickey’s Downtown Bistro, two men in business suits decided to put the “duel” in “dueling pianos.” They sipped wine and slapped $50 bills on the baby grand in a fierce bidding war to hear the better classic: “Edge of Seventeen” or “Landslide.” Within a half-hour, $500 materialized in front of pianists Alissa Musto and Leon Novembre at the dim, stage-lit ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Housing Trends: Real Estate Inventory Shrunk, Prices Skyrocketed

Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – Matthew Cerulla has been working with a realtor for months trying to find a new family home in East Fort Lauderdale. “They are gone the day they are listed. It’s happened several times,” he said. He’s not alone. The inventory of available houses has shrunk and that has made it difficult for buyers in South Florida. It’s so competitive at times there are bidding wars for an available house with some sellers getting more than their asking price. “Nine out of ten transactions for three years has been cash buyers,” said Larry Revier of TrustLarry Real Estate. Revier, who has been...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Toni Koraza

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy