CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police officers have had their days off canceled – with the possibility of 12-hour shifts on the table – as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Days of for all officers were canceled for full-duty sworn members beginning this past Tuesday. This will remain in place until Tuesday, May 31. This comes as a staffing shortage impacts how the department tackles crime in the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina got her hands on the numbers involved with the CPD staffing shortage and brought them to a security expert. Molina learned more than 750 officers...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO