Elnora, IN

Barr-Reeve wins sectional championship

By Grant Pugh
 4 days ago

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Barr-Reeve Vikings win the sectional championship, 10-0 over the Loogootee Lions in six innings Tuesday night.

The Vikings win their first sectional title in nine years and advance to next week’s regional.

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute

