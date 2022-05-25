Barr-Reeve wins sectional championship
ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Barr-Reeve Vikings win the sectional championship, 10-0 over the Loogootee Lions in six innings Tuesday night.
The Vikings win their first sectional title in nine years and advance to next week’s regional.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0