Possible shooting leads to two weapons arrests

Two suspects were arrested recently on weapons charges after Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired incident in late April.

According to Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Scott Smallwood, deputies were dispatched to the area of Natomas Road and Fifield Road in Pleasant Grove after receiving a call about possible gunshots that were fired.

When deputies arrived, they contacted numerous subjects in the 6000 block of Natomas Road, Smallwood said. After a deputy “observed a barrel to what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle,” an investigation into the incident occured.

Smallwood said Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies found “other firearms near the six subjects and spent casings” and it was determined that two of the individuals allegedly involved were felons and not allowed to be in possession of firearms.

After a further search of the area, another handgun was found.

“Due to the call for service, physical evidence seized on scene, and that two of the subjects were felons, the two subjects were arrested,” Smallwood said.

Those two subjects, 39-year-old Dustin Brown and 26-year-old Ryan Franz, were booked into Sutter County Jail for charges that included felons in possession of firearms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Brown nor Franz were still listed as being at Sutter County Jail.