Marysville, CA

Yuba College manufacturing students second at national competition

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com
 4 days ago
Yuba College’s manufacturing team poses with a $15,000 check at Wichita State University, Kansas, on May 13. The team out-performed some of the nation’s top schools, winning second place at Project MFG’s annual competition. Courtesy of Joe Bauer

Yuba College recently sent a group of four students from its manufacturing department to compete in Project MFG, a nationwide program designed to highlight the importance of America’s manufacturing industry.

Out of 32 original teams, Yuba College competed against the nation’s top schools and came in second, the only community- or western-based college to make it that far in the competition.

The team consisted of Cody Miller, Cody Parker, Jason Kolb, and Benjamin Tubbs. Their coach was Joe Bauer, a manufacturing faculty member at Yuba College. This was Bauer’s first experience taking a team to compete in Project MFG, which launched just three years ago.

“We were technically part of the pilot program back in 2019, pre-COVID,” explained Bauer. “So this is the first time and it’s a whole new batch of students.”

The journey started with registering the team and mailing in an “in-house” project designed to certain specifications. From there, the team was selected along with 12 other schools to compete in regionals at Southwestern Illinois College.

Each team was given a set of blueprints and documentation for the parts they needed to make. Scores were based on the quality, compliance, and speed of each group’s work.

“Basically it was who made the best parts in the least amount of time, and who had the best quality for the least amount of money,” said Bauer.

In the end, each team transformed a solid block of metal into a shining mobile trophy by utilizing advanced manufacturing techniques. As one of the final four teams selected, the Yuba College team made its way to Wichita State University, Kansas, for the third and final round which ultimately won the group a $15,000 prize. The proceeds were divided between the competitors and the school, which garnered $6,000 back toward its manufacturing department.

“It was a big deal for us,” said Bauer. “I’m incredibly proud of the commitment and how far they have come. When they walked through my door a couple of semesters ago, none of them had any CNC experience. Now they are not only proficient, they are excelling enough to compete. Preparing for this has been on their time – hanging out after class, nights and weekends spent programming to prepare. It has been inspiring to watch. Our program is such an asset to our community. These students are preparing for careers where they can earn a living wage.”

Project MFG was started in an effort to close the growing gap between skilled tradesmen in the United States and its industrial workforce. The Department of Defense sponsored these competing students in full through the DoD Manufacturing Technology Program. The purpose of the program is to encourage young people along this career path and ensure a healthy labor market in the years to come.

According to experts, the next 10 years could see a deficit of 2.1 million manufacturing jobs that go unfilled. This alarming number has catalyzed programs within the Department of Defense and throughout the United States.

“For them it’s a national security issue, for defense and medical and many other industries,” added Bauer.

In addition to filling these in-demand jobs, manufacturing trades and skilled labor programs can be an effective alternative to traditional four-year degrees. The Yuba College Manufacturing Technology program offers students both a certificate and associate degree in manufacturing technology and or machining. The degree comes with a certificate, but the certificate itself could be earned in as little as two semesters. No prior experience is needed to enroll in either program.

“It’s a great career path, and there’s a lot of opportunity because there’s so many openings,” said Bauer.

The team contributes its success to the dedication, passion, and chemistry of the group as a whole. The students particularly enjoyed the Wichita campus and meeting other competing schools from across the country. Bauer said Wichita’s facility was worth hundreds of millions of dollars and even had a Boston Dynamics robotic dog walking around just for show.

“It was cool to see the community in the manufacturing industry and how much people actually care for the industry,” said Kolb.

To learn more about Yuba College’s Manufacturing Technology program, visit yc.yccd.edu or call 530-741-6700. Yuba College is located at 2088 North Beale Rd. in Marysville. For more on Project MFG, visit https://www.projectmfg.com.

Marysville, CA
