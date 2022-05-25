ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hico, TX

Suspect sought in death of bike racer, Vermont native

By Sam Israel
 4 days ago

The search continues for a woman accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a Vermont native from East Burke and a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Wilson, 25, was found dead in Austin, Texas, earlier this month as she was preparing to compete in a race in Hico, Texas. Authorities have issued a warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong , who police say shot Wilson multiple times.

A police affidavit says Wilson and Armstrong were involved at different times with the same man, identified as Colin Strickland.

Just hours before Wilson was found dead on May 11, prosecutors allege Strickland went swimming with Wilson. They then say Strickland dropped Wilson off where she was staying. The document says Armstrong’s SUV was found in the area where Wilson was killed.

In a recent interview with ABC News , the alleged suspect’s father said he does not believe his daughter killed Wilson.

Dartmouth said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by Wilson’s death.

“Moriah was kind, determined, collegial, and the best teammate one could ask for. We share our condolences to the Wilson family and to all who knew Moriah at Dartmouth.”

Wilson also attended Burke Mountain Academy School, which described her in a social media post as a “dedicated student, compassionate friend to all, and a courageous athlete, she exemplified the values that our school hopes to inspire in every student.

“Moriah was an inspiration to our community, and her death at a moment when her athletic star seemed so assuredly ascendant only amplifies the deep sense of loss associated with a beautiful life that ended far too early.”

Wilson’s family also issued a statement.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anna Moriah Wilson. There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss. Our family, and all those who loved her will forever miss her.”

Wilson’s family noted that those closest to Her did not believe Wilson was in a romantic relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

The family has created a Go-Fund Me Page Gofundme to start a foundation in Wilson’s memory.

Authorities say they have not had contact with Armstrong since May 13.

