Tuesday's high school scores: Raposo hits 150 strikeouts in win over Seekonk

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

DIGHTON — Make that 150 strikeouts this season for Dighton-Rehoboth softball's Eliana Raposo .

Or more accurately 162.

The senior wrapped up her stellar senior regular season by tossing a complete game  shutout Tuesday, striking out 13, with her first strikeout of the game being her 150th of the season, while allowing just two hits and three walks to beat Seekonk 2-0 in South Coast Conference action, giving the Falcons a final regular season record of 14-5 overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrYO8_0fpLHPOI00

At the plate, Lucy Latour led the way for D-R going three-for-three with a pair of singles and a solo home run while Caleigh Cloonan went two-for-four with two singles and Raposo went one-for-four with a single.

The Falcons have qualified for the Division II tournament and will now await seeding to find out their first opponent.

Captain Falcon: Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo is a leader, on and off the field

BASEBALL

Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Seekonk 3

The Falcons took down the Warriors in SCC action and are now 13-6 on the season.

Jake Suprenard led the way for D-R at the plate with three hits and four RBIs while Myles Mendoza, Jayden LaFleur and Josh Rebello each had two hits.

Hayden Bessette earned the win as he went six innings giving up seven hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out five.

The Falcons wrap up their regular season Thursday when they face Oliver Ames.

Midwest Bound: Taunton wrestler Christian Balmain commits to Iowa Lakes

GIRLS TENNIS

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Durfee 1

The Trojans beat the Hilltoppers at home in Southeastern Conference action to improve to 8-4 overall.

Nicole Kimball won first singles 6-0, 6-1 while Eily Mitchell won third singles 6-0, 6-0, Annaliese Colwell and Marlena Colwell won first doubles 6-0, 6-0 and Grace Morris and Kathryn Papasadoro won second doubles 6-2, 6-2.

B-R returns to action Thursday when they face Pembroke.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Tuesday's high school scores: Raposo hits 150 strikeouts in win over Seekonk

