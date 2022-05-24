ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milone, Kasevich and Somers named to All-Conference baseball team

By Don Smalley
The Pac-12 Conference announced its 35-player all-conference selections and the Oregon Ducks were able to have three names on the list.

Designed hitter/first baseman Brennan Milone, shortstop Josh Kasevich an closer Kolby Somers were all recognized for their efforts that helped the Ducks finish fourth with an 18-12 record and 35-21 overall.

Oregon is among the top 8 Pac-12 teams that will head down to Scottsdale, Ariz. to battle for the automatic NCAA tournament berth with the first annual conference tourney.

Milone, a transfer from South Carolina, showed early on his for being on the highlight film. He showed power right away and that the new dimensions for PK Park might be a plus for the Oregon program. Milone’s 10 homers contributed to the Ducks’ season record-breaking 71 dingers.

Kasevich isn’t the prototypical No. 5 hitter except that he usually gets that big hit in big situations. He also played a solid shortstop, committing just five errors at the most demanding defensive position on the diamond. Overall, Kasevich hit .311 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. He was also named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team thanks to that .979 fielding percentage.

Somers came into the season as one of the best closers in the conference and he showed it over and over in 2022. He finished the regular season with nine saves to go with a 5-3 record and a 2.97 earned run average.

Another Duck who could have easily been named an All-Conference performer, but instead was given an honorable mention was outfielder Anthony Hall with his .326 average, 13 homers and 47 RBIs. He also had 12 doubles and five triples.

If there was one “snub” it would be Tanner Smith, who wasn’t named to any list despite hitting .320 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 35 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

