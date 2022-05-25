ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

U.S. 30 Clinton Bridge Repairs Thursday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin Thursday, May 26. Work will...

Garbage Pick Up Delayed One Day

With the Memorial Day holiday this coming Monday area towns will have their garbage pick ups delayed by one day. Prophetstown pick up will be on Tuesday. The Village of Lyndon will delay pick up one day and pick up on Tuesday. Tampico will have their pick up on Saturday,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton, IL
Loud Thunder Offering Boat Rentals on Lake George

Boat rentals are now hitting the water at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve! From Memorial Day to Labor Day, it’s officially boat rental season, and you can get out on the beautiful 167-acre Lake George with the boat of your choice. All boat rentals are available first-come, first-served Wed. through...
ILLINOIS CITY, IL
Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
DUBUQUE, IA
NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Crews battle house fire in Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters in Davenport responded to a single-family home Saturday afternoon to battle a house fire. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Clay Street in Davenport. That's on the city's west side, just east of Fejervary Park. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters...
DAVENPORT, IA
Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud

A small, eastern Iowa convenience store is going to court to fight allegations that suspicious transactions at the store are evidence of food-assistance fraud. Sam Foods, a 2,000-square foot store located in Davenport, was permanently barred in January from acting as a participating retailer in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. That decision, made […] The post Small Iowa convenience store disputes feds’ claim of food-assistance fraud appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Smith Brothers Building Update

In recent years, the building occupied by Smith Brothers General Store at the corner of South 4th Street and U.S. Highway 30 has become structurally unstable. In September of 2020, the brick veneer of a portion of the east façade of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk. It was discovered that the walls of the building were leaning substantially toward the roadways to the east and south of the structure. Accordingly, the City sought and obtained an order from the Clinton County District Court requiring the owner of the building to either repair the east and south walls, or demolish the building at the owner’s expense, in order to alleviate the safety concern.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
CDC Reports 15 Illinois Counties Now Rated At High Community Level For COVID-19 Including Chicago Metro Area

Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Exercise Caution in Indoor Spaces. The CDC reported late today that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC.
CHICAGO, IL
One injured in crash early Thursday

One person was injured in an early morning crash in Jo Daviess County. At about 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Illinois Route 84 North at High Ridge Road in rural Galena, a news release says.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
Crews respond to a Davenport mobile home fire Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street about 5:44 a.m. Thursday. According to the fire department, the first truck on the scene reported heavy smoke from the underside of the mobile home. Crews quickly extinguished the...
DAVENPORT, IA
An unexpected motorist 'stomps on the gas' to catch hit-and-run driver in Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ambassador Ken Quinn and his wife, Le Son, were driving along Interstate 80 near Iowa City on the evening of their wedding anniversary. "Just going along and then and then out of nowhere, we were hit from behind by this incredible force," said Quinn, a former president of the World Food Prize Foundation. "The force we were hit with had to be 90-100 mph."
IOWA CITY, IA
Make it Muscatine: NextGen Motors

MUSCATINE, Iowa–Jimmy Greenhaw, Owner of NextGen Motors, has lived and breathed cars since his youth. When his father started selling cars in the 1980’s, 13-year-old Greenhaw mowed the lawn at the dealership. The next summer, he started working in the detail shop learning for an experienced detailer and loving every moment of it. His passion for cars only grew from there, and he stayed in the car business throughout his working career.
MUSCATINE, IA

