Hajime Asaoka‘s Kurono Tokyo has just released its 2022 Anniversary Grand Mori “森” watch and it has sold out in 12 minutes. The watch features a dial made with a traditional Kyoto-style Japanese lacquer technique that has been used for over 10,000 years — only about 200 grams of sap can be extracted from each lacquer tree. The translucent green urushi, when combined with the gold-gilded base dial, gives off warm and rich tones that further enhance the depth of the dial.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO