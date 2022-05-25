ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Five busy days headed our way

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day weekend is always filled with local events, and this year's full calendar doesn't...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Upgrades come to Maeva's Coffee, Milton Schoolhouse

ALTON - Maeva's Coffee is expanding and will have a grand opening of its new outdoor deck from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.  "The new summer drink specials will be rolling out, and we will have the warehouse open for people to walk through and make offers on all the pieces of glass from the old glass factory and antiques," said the Milton Schoolhouse's Kylie Gregory, property manager. Big Boy's Q Southern Soul Food & BBQ with original recipe barbecue will be on deck all day selling its signature cuisine.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 may bring more prizes

MADISON - From a beer and a hot dog in the stands, to hotels and corporate sponsorships, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is going to fill a lot of cash registers. And while some are focusing on the immediate financial benefits, others are working to use the event to spur additional development and tourism. "What it means is thousands of visitors coming to the region, both Missouri and Illinois," said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "They will spend a week here. It's not just a race on Sunday. It's a weeklong of activities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Society
City
Jerseyville, IL
City
Grafton, IL
Collinsville, IL
Lifestyle
Grafton, IL
Lifestyle
Alton, IL
Lifestyle
The Telegraph

Metro East Lutheran lists honor students

EDWARDSVILLE — The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High. School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. • Grade 9, Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0): Logan Abbott, Edwardsville; Rachel Brown, Edwardsville; Joseph Feldhaus, Collinsville; Yoonseo Jo, Edwardsville; Kate Jose, Worden; Elijah Moore, Litchfield; Erik Neath, Edwardsville; Timothy Rainey, Collinsville; Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton celebrates Class of 2022

ALTON - For the first time since 2019, parents and students gathered in the Alton High School gymnasium to honor the Class of 2022. Senior Class President Kamren Mason-El spoke about the pandemic, noting the class was only one to go from in-person learning to online learning, to hybrid learning and then back to in-person learning. "We have made history, and will likely go down as the most adaptive class in Alton High School history," she said.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Memorial Day Weekend#Local Events#Scott Lrb#Warrior Wrestling#Vip Fan Fest#Alton Middle School#The Alton Jaeger Guards
The Telegraph

155th Alton Memorial Day Parade set for Monday

ALTON - The 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade will kick off at the Alton Middle School, 2200 College Ave., at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 (line-up begins at 8:30 a.m.). So far the parade has three marshals: Rich Wickenhauser, Alvin Rodenfield, and Art Williams. Other confirmed parade participants are the Marching 100 band, the Alton Jaeger Guards the Ainad Rolling Nobles.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Flowers hung in Upper Alton

ALTON - More than 100 flowering baskets were hung in Upper Alton's Pie Town district on Thursday, with the help of the Probation Alton Clean Up Partnership. Volunteers and PACUP participants hung the baskets on Washinton and College avenues in preparation for the Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. They will be watered by volunteers through October when they will be taken down for the winter.  The flowering basket project was founded by Dale and Carol Neudecker more than 15 years ago. The Upper Alton Association maintains a golf cart with a watering system to keep the flowers going through the hot summer months. The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from the parking lot of Alton Middle School on College Avenue.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wedding display tours set at Cheney Mansion

JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Historical Society has announced the return of its popular wedding tour, "Tying the Knot, The History of Wedding Traditions." Tickets are $10 per person for the tours on June 11, 18 and 25 in the Cheney Mansion at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville. Tours start at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Evening tours will be offered at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, June 9 and 16.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
The Telegraph

Quick tips for Enjoy Illinois 300

Ferris Bueller was right; life moves pretty fast. And that speed will be on full display leading up to and during the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. Next week is filled with racing events. And The Telegraph is here as your crew chief to make sure you don't miss it.
MADISON, IL
KFVS12

Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.

A middle school student from Doniphan, Mo. is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Crews respond to trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau. Crews responded to a fire at a trailer in East Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins Updated: 4...
DONIPHAN, MO
The Telegraph

Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Alton delays splash pad opening

ALTON — Weather delays will push back the season opening day for the Alton Splash Pad. According to Alton Parks and Recreation Department officials, recent weather has delayed upgrades to the splash pad that opened last summer. The splash pad is now scheduled to open for the season on Friday, June 3.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Author writes military suspense novel set in Edwardsville

A former Edwardsville resident has recently completed a sequel set in the city as a sequel to his first book. Author John Klobnak, of "Mr. and Mrs. Medal of Honor," now has the book's sequel, "Stolen Revenge," available.  The story involves a couple, both Army veterans who both won the Medal of Honor, Klobnak explained.  The husband, a former sniper who killed a high-ranking Al Qaeda terrorist in Iraq, learns the son of the terrorist is now in the U.S. with a team of assassins and the husband is their main target.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton's Inner City Garden back for 2nd year

ALTON - The city's Inner City Community Garden is planted and ready to sprout, not only with food for nutrition, but also food for thought to youngsters participating in the garden. The Alton Housing Authority Executive Director Lisa Brown manages the garden and the Community Garden Committee coordinates the Inner City Garden. The garden is located at a fenced-in lot off of Elm Street in Alton, near the former Eunice Smith school. The Inner City Garden organizers' goals this year are to teach gardening, canning and giving by Alton children ages 10-13 years old who has an interest in gardening. Produce and products of the produce, such as fresh garden salsa will be distributed to those in the community in great need, said Community Garden Committee's Lee "Abe" Barham, who leads the committee with Shirlene Jones and Faye Taylor.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

NASCAR race brings traffic changes

The Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and World Wide Technology Raceway have announced several traffic and travel impacts associated with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race weekend June 3-5.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy