Five busy days headed our way

ALTON - More than 100 flowering baskets were hung in Upper Alton's Pie Town district on Thursday, with the help of the Probation Alton Clean Up Partnership. Volunteers and PACUP participants hung the baskets on Washinton and College avenues in preparation for the Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. They will be watered by volunteers through October when they will be taken down for the winter. The flowering basket project was founded by Dale and Carol Neudecker more than 15 years ago. The Upper Alton Association maintains a golf cart with a watering system to keep the flowers going through the hot summer months. The annual Memorial Day Parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from the parking lot of Alton Middle School on College Avenue.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO