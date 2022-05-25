Panther Softball Wins Sectional Opener (video)

The sports seasons are over for Abingdon-Avon High School. Prior to combining the two school districts, the Abingdon and Avon track programs have had much success throughout the years. The district would like to continue that success but training and practicing has been an issue for the last several years because of having a dirt/cinder track at A-Town High School in Abingdon. That surface has become non-existent with the advent of the asphalt and all-weather tracks that are at nearly every high school these days. Well, the Tornadoes track AND football programs are getting an upgrade. The school has begun putting an asphalt track surface down and while they were making improvements to the area, have decided to put a brand-new sod surface on the football field portion.

ABINGDON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO