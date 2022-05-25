Panther Softball Wins Sectional Opener (video)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 EP Panther softball team won the Co-op’s first sectional game ever Tuesday afternoon defeating Brimfield 2-1 in 8 innings. Jaden Johnson’s clutch 2 out RBI single in the 8th inning scored Aylah Jones from second base putting the Panthers in the championship game Friday afternoon at...

aroundptown.com

Panthers Stopped By Rockridge (photos /video)

Don Kuhnen, AP Sports Photos Courtesy Jessie Otten. The EP Panthers girls softball team saw their record achieving season come to an end Saturday afternoon losing to conference and defending state champion Rockridge 10-1 in the sectional final at Moline High School. The Rockets move into the Elite 8 and play Monday in an attempt to make the final 4 next weekend in Peoria.
MOLINE, IL
channel1450.com

Impson Shuts Out Cyclones For Regional Championship Win

Springfield High’s Seth Impson threw a complete game shutout for the victory to lead the Senators to a 2-0 win over Sacred Heart Griffin in the 3A Mt Zion regional title game. Enrico Veach had the game’s only RBI hit in the second inning. Springfield High will play Mahomet Seymour on Thursday in Champaign.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
aroundptown.com

Softball Sectional Final Game Moved To Moline With LIVE Stream

The EP Panther- Rockridge Rockets IHSA Sectional final has been moved from Tremont to Moline High School on Saturday. The game will be played at 2:00PM on the Moline High School Campus fields near Ave. of the Cities and 41st St. The game will be live streamed on AroundPtown.com’s YouTube...
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Abingdon-Avon High School Making Improvements to Track and Football Field

The sports seasons are over for Abingdon-Avon High School. Prior to combining the two school districts, the Abingdon and Avon track programs have had much success throughout the years. The district would like to continue that success but training and practicing has been an issue for the last several years because of having a dirt/cinder track at A-Town High School in Abingdon. That surface has become non-existent with the advent of the asphalt and all-weather tracks that are at nearly every high school these days. Well, the Tornadoes track AND football programs are getting an upgrade. The school has begun putting an asphalt track surface down and while they were making improvements to the area, have decided to put a brand-new sod surface on the football field portion.
ABINGDON, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Baylor forward Matthew Mayer transferring to Illinois

Brad Underwood is just doing his thing. On Friday afternoon, Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer announced his commitment on Instagram to Illinois for the 2022-23 season. He named Illinois in his four finalists on Thursday, which also included North Carolina, Texas Tech and Memphis. The 6-foot-9 forward withdrew his name...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Memorial stadium turf being reused in city park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Memorial Stadium is getting a facelift. Crews are working right now, tearing out the old turf. There will be a new one in place for the upcoming football season. But some of that old turf is going to be put to good use. The city is using it in their pop-up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
aroundptown.com

Walk of Champions (video)

The tradition of the Prophetstown High School graduation class walking through the hallways of the district’s grade schools in their caps and gowns continued Friday morning. The graduates visited Prophetstown Elementary around 8:30 and walked down the long hallway to the cheers and high-fives of their fans. The class...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

14 injured when boat explodes at marina in Seneca, Illinois

SENECA, Illinois - Fourteen people were injured when a boat caught fire at a marina in Seneca, Illinois on Saturday, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing an explosion around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina before seeing raging flames and heavy smoke coming from the boat. Illinois State Police said...
SENECA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Henry County Summer Events calendar

06/04/22 GENESEO FAMERS MARKET 8am to 12pm every Saturday thru October GENESEO. 06/05/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA. 06/08/22 DENNIS STROUGHMATT ET L'ESPIRIT CREOLE CONCERT CAMBRIDGE. 06/11/22 BRANTLEY FRANCIS FOUNDATION COMM PICNIC GENESEO. 06/11/22 SHOOT THE LOOP CAR CRUISE GENESEO. 06/12/22 LEVITT AMP SUNDAY CONCERTS WILEY PARK GALVA.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Parking for University faculty, staff, students during Bloomington Gold

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, 2022, preparations will begin for the Bloomington Gold car show that will run on campus June 10-11. . “This major event will impact parking in the west campus lots near Redbird Arena and Horton Fieldhouse, and north campus lots near the Bone Student Center,” said Associate Director of Parking and Transportation Adam Loscar.  “Several lots in these areas will be reserved exclusively for Bloomington Gold events, others will be posted as public parking for the events.” Loscar noted affected parking areas will be posted with the temporary changes. 
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

East Peoria convenience store to close doors after 52 years

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 52-year-old East Peoria business is saying farewell to its loyal customers. The Little Grocery is expected to close at the end of June. Little Grocery owner, Missy Simpson, is saying goodbye to her daily customers in East Peoria. “It’s been great. I’ve...
EAST PEORIA, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Native Dies In Florida Crash

From her family- Taylor J. Skromme died May 24, 2022 in Palm Coast, FL doing what she loved, riding motorcycles with her friends. Everyone in Florida who owned a motorcycle to our daughter was her “Friend”. We are deeply saddened that her time here was cut so short. Her brother had earned his way to walk in his upcoming high school graduation this Sunday with his classmates. Taylor will not be there cheering him but she was always challenging him to do his best. She always had a way with words and people.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Lions Club Members Honored By District Governor

The Tampico Lions Club #280 met on Monday May 23rd at 6:30PM with District 1-D Governor Lion Tami Verstraete from Rockton, IL, visiting for the meal/meeting that lasted a little over one hour. Lion President Larry Ebersohl rang the bell at 6:30PM and asked everyone able to stand to do...
TAMPICO, IL
hoiabc.com

Damaged BioUrja silos are demolished

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 16 days after an explosion was reported at BioUrja in Peoria, demolition on the leaning and damaged silos are now complete. In a statement, Interim Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says all the grain silos that were leaning and sustained structural damage have come down by Alpine Demolition Services.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Man hospitalized after being hit by excavator

UTICA, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A man has been life-flighted to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after being hit by a excavator and being knocked into a hole. A press release from the Utica Fire Protection District Fire Chief says it happened around 11:30 AM Friday morning during demolition of the Old Waltham School.
PEORIA, IL

