Dallas, TX

ISIS operative plotted to kill George W. Bush in Dallas, FBI documents show

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ISIS operative had plans to kill former President George...

Anger, confusion grow over police response to Texas school shooting

Uvalde, Texas —  It was 11:28 a.m. when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was in the hallways of Robb Elementary School. Soon he entered a fourth-grade classroom. And there, he killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a still-unexplained spasm of violence. At 12:58 p.m., law enforcement radio chatter said the gunman had been killed and the siege was over. What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little...
UVALDE, TX
Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?

HOUSTON — Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?. The National Rifle Association has been around for a while. It was founded in 1871 by two Civil War veterans with the original purpose of promoting marksmanship. It is so old it was formed at a time when...
TEXAS STATE
Firearms dealer sentenced to 4 years for illegally selling guns

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A federally licensed firearms dealer has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was convicted for selling guns to unlicensed dealers for resale.Jonathan Ludlow, 48, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and to make false statements on ATF forms as well was possession of an unregistered silencer. He was sentenced on May 27 by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor in Fort Worth."Federal firearm laws are designed to keep guns out the wrong hands. Responsible licensed gun dealers are often the first line of defense in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Texas Democratic Party Calls for Special Legislative Session to Ban Automatic Weapons

AUSTIN, Texas — This afternoon, Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez interrupted a press conference where Greg Abbott again attempted to abdicate responsibility for the Uvalde Massacre. In the last week, Abbott has been caught in a web of lies around the actual events that occurred in Uvalde, prompting Congressman Joaquin Castro to call for an independent FBI investigation into law enforcement’s response at Robb Elementary School.
DALLAS, TX
Watch Video of Bomb Squad Cop Fall Into Fountain

This incident is old news. Back in November, a suspicious briefcase was spotted in Dealey Plaza. The bomb squad was called in. What is new, from what I can gather, is this video of someone in a blast suit falling backward into a fountain. It’s only funny because no one got hurt. You just know this cop is still getting teased by his or her fellow cops.
DALLAS, TX
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
Find out why Tarrant County is paying to prosecute and defend 2 former jailers

Darien Kirk and Erik Gay were indicted in 2020 on charges of tampering with a government record with the intent to harm or defraud another. The state contends that Kirk and Gay lied about checking on 28-year-old Javonte Myers, an inmate who later died in his cell. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office lists Myers’ cause of death as a seizure disorder.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE

