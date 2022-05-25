ISIS operative plotted to kill George W. Bush in Dallas, FBI documents show

Uvalde, Texas — It was 11:28 a.m. when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was in the hallways of Robb Elementary School. Soon he entered a fourth-grade classroom. And there, he killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a still-unexplained spasm of violence. At 12:58 p.m., law enforcement radio chatter said the gunman had been killed and the siege was over. What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little...

