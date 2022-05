MISSOULA — Piper Chartier was too much for the Butte High Bulldogs today. The Billings Skyview pitcher struck out 16 batters and held the Bulldogs to three hits as the Falcons knocked off Butte 6-4 in the first-round of the Class AA State softball tournament at the Fort Missoula Complex. (Boxscore)

