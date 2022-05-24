Marvin Vicknair

As we embark on Memorial Day 2022, we are at the height of the ‘cancel culture movement’ where people simply hit the delete key on anything they do not like or anything which offends them. No eraser needed, just touch the button and the thing (or person) goes away and is no longer there.
Georgia Ann Bilbo Mitchell, age 85, of Picayune, MS passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Palestine Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home; and...
A deputy coroner and former Poplarville Police Department officer has decided to step down from his various roles in Pearl River County and retire. At the age of 78, Dempsey Seals has decided to retire from his position with the Pearl River County Coroner’s office as a deputy coroner and also step away from his position with White Funeral Home.
A dry Memorial Day weekend is in store after rains earlier in the week erased most of what was left of the precipitation deficit of the past seven months. Most locations in the county accumulated three to five inches of rain over the course of the week according to estimates from the National Weather Service radar in Slidell and local weather observers. The exception was the northwest quadrant of the county where lesser totals fell into the 1.5 to 3.0 inch range.
A $7,000 grant from the Library Service and Technology Act to the Crosby Memorial Library has allowed the local library to purchase new books about careers, health and technology. The funds were used to purchase nearly 200 new books since receiving the grant in April of 2022. For several years...
Officers with the Picayune Police Department were taken on a high speed chase after the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for not wearing his seatbelt. According to a departmental release, officers on patrol in the area of Memorial Boulevard on May 20 at about 6 pm. observed a Honda Accord being operated by a driver who was not wearing his seatbelt, later identified as 19-year-old Anthony M. Lull of 9037 Acker Rd.
With phase one of the Highway 11 widening project reaching completion, MDOT Engineer Dexter Childs has some tips to help motorists in Picayune safely navigate the changes. Widening of Highway 11 took it from two-lanes to four lanes. It also entailed the construction of auxiliary lanes and a scenario where two turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 43 North, and new traffic lights. These changes could lead to some drivers being confused on how to drive in some situations.
Two individuals were arrested after damaging a bank and one allegedly tried to rob a person. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, on May 22, 2022 at 02:54 am, officers with the Picayune Police Department were dispatched to Bank-Plus at 115 Williams Avenue in reference to shots fired in the area. A caller in the area stated he had observed two black male subjects running west on the alley between Williams Avenue and West Canal Street. The caller stopped officers and pointed out a vehicle traveling west on Williams Avenue.
