Marvin Vicknair

A dry Memorial Day weekend is in store after rains earlier in the week erased most of what was left of the precipitation deficit of the past seven months. Most locations in the county accumulated three to five inches of rain over the course of the week according to estimates from the National Weather Service radar in Slidell and local weather observers. The exception was the northwest quadrant of the county where lesser totals fell into the 1.5 to 3.0 inch range.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO