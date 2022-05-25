ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

No. 1 Mankato West runs past cross-town rival East

By Mary Rominger
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Class AAA Mankato West...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato West handles Cougars, clear path to 2AAA title game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West softball team defeated cross-town rival Mankato East 9-2 in the Section 2AAA semifinal, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets owned a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning, before the Cougars cashed in on back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth. Mankato West’s victory advances them...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet takes down Cathedral 13-2 in 2A semifinal

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Nicollet softball team took care of business in five innings against New Ulm Cathedral 13-2 on Saturday. Next, Nicollet will face the winner of the elimination bracket in the Section 2A championship on Thursday at Caswell Park.
NICOLLET, MN
KEYC

New Ulm racks up 15 runs in shutout over BEA in 2AA Tournament

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded New Ulm softball team took down Blue Earth Area in the second round of the Section 2AA Tournament Thursday evening. Next up, the Eagles will take on Belle Plaine at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Caswell Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Sports
KEYC

Nicollet shuts out Sleepy Eye in 2A Tournament

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Nicollet Raiders softball team defeated Sleepy Eye 10-0 in the second round of the Section 2A Tournament Thursday evening. The Raiders advance for a meeting with Springfield at Caswell Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.
NICOLLET, MN
KEYC

Mankato West students lead school walkout protesting gun access

In North Mankato, a preschool is celebrated more than its last day of school Thursday. Black Frost Distillery, Sweethaven Tonics bringing new life to New Ulm. Jace Marti and Nate Gieseke are coming back to New Ulm to switch things up in the place that they hold near and dear to their hearts.
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarlets#Mankato East 13 1
KEYC

10th annual fishing event for a greater cause

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10th annual Minnesota Fishing Event for Life was about more than just fishing- it was about saving lives. The event allows participants to fish and weigh their catch to raise money to support and rehabilitate Minnesotan lives. Tom Davis founded the fishing event 12 years ago, transforming his love for fishing for a greater cause.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato officers reunite baby ducks with mother

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Officers with the North Mankato Police Department helped rescue seven ducklings that fell into a storm sewer. Officers Jake Kral and Audrey Kruger and Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for May 16-22, 2022

Michael Alan Michur, Minneapolis: 1) misdemeanor motor vehicle registration – operate vehicle with expired registration, fees and fines $185. Samantha Lee Bishop, Granite Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Mason Lee Bode, Heron Lake:...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Car vs. semi-truck crash shuts down Hwy 52 near Zumbrota for several hours

(ABC 6 News) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 shut down traffic and caused significant delays Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by Patricia Heath, 83 of Rochester was making a u-turn in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, when it collided with a northbound semi truck and trailer driven by Alishire Mahamed, 36 of St. Cloud, MN.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz visits Rochester brewery to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited Little Thistle Brewing Company, on Friday to celebrate the “Free the Growler” law. “It’s been exciting for me to see this industry grow. It’s been exciting for me to watch how the organizing around changing the laws has been done the right way. Building coalitions about what’s good for Minnesota, getting legislation passed, and then watching small businesses take off,” Walz said.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

RibFest lineup officially finalized with headliner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced. Rock band Warrant, with the 1990 hit “Cherry Pie,” tops the lineup, joining previously announced Lita Ford and FireHouse. RibFest weekend kicks off Thursday, August 4th, with country artist Craig...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy