Trevor Story Hits Sixth Home Run in Five Games for Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story, the reigning AL Player of the Week, added to his current home run hitting frenzy, hitting his sixth home run in five games against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The good times, they have kept rolling for Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story, the reigning AL Player of the Week after the announcement on Monday.

Story went on a tear against the Seattle Mariners, hitting five home runs in the four-game series, including a three-homer game on Thursday.

Naturally, Red Sox fans and baseball fans alike were wondering just what would come next for Story and he gave them a quick answer on Tuesday.

Facing Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease in the top of the first inning, Story sent a souvenir to the left field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, hitting his eighth home run of the year and sixth in his last five games.

Story's home run was hit 398 feet with an exit velocity of 101.7 MPH, one of the shorter homers he's hit in this stretch, but as long as it goes out, that's the only thing that matters.

His three-run blast and accompanying RBI single have now given him 33 RBI on the year, which puts him in a tie with Paul Goldschmidt for fifth in all of MLB.

He currently sits alone in third place in the AL for RBI, with more than half of his current season total, 17 of 33, coming in his last seven games.

Story, in his last seven games, is hitting .385/.452/1.115 and has brought up his season OPS to .776 when last week, it was sitting well below .650.

His current run of form has coincided well with the Red Sox offense waking up in a big way as they've scored 16 runs through six innings against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Boston has scored as many runs, 95, in their last 13 games as they did in the first 29 games of the season.

In what seems like a guaranteed win at this point, the Red Sox will improve to 20-22 on the year, putting them two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place in the AL East.