BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Increasing southwest flow Thursday will bring some of the hottest temperatures of the season to the Gem State. Our daytime highs will reach the upper 80's and low 90's today, roughly 15 degrees above normal. Moisture will also be swept into the region throughout the afternoon and isolated thunderstorms are expected to pop up into Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe, mainly over the mountain regions, with wind gusts of 55+ mph. The main focus will be the areas north of the Treasure Valley, however, gusty winds from outflow boundaries are possible in the valley as well.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO