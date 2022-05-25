OHS students, parents voice graduation frustration

OXFORD — Parents and students of the Oxford High School Class of 2022 crowded the Oxford City Council meeting at City Hall Tuesday to voice their frustrations and disapproval over the school’s inclement-weather plan to hold its graduation exercise in the school’s sports arena.

The sticking point is that the sports arena, with limited space, wouldn’t be able to accommodate all family members of every class member; admission tickets would be limited to four per senior.

The announcement Monday night was made in light of forecasts of rain and storms Thursday, which would prevent a traditional outdoor ceremony on the football field beginning at 7 p.m.

Council President Chris Spurlin reminded those in attendance the matter was one for the school board and not the council, but he allowed those who wanted to address the council to do so.

“We have always represented ourselves with class and professionalism here in Oxford,” Spurlin said. “I want us to continue to represent each other that way. I know there are some tough decisions that are having to be made. But, let’s not take away from the fact that our students worked hard to achieve this milestone in life, and we don’t want to do anything or say anything that would take away from what they accomplished. And, we don’t want them to see anything in us as parents and leaders they would not be proud of.”

Students say a message was originally sent out May 14 advising the ceremony would be delayed until Friday, or until weather permitted an outdoor ceremony. Addressing the City Council on that point, Oxford High School senior Madison Scott quoted from that message: “We will make every effort to have graduation outside. If we have passing showers, we will adjust accordingly to dodge the rain. If we have severe weather or passing showers that do not allow a window long enough to complete the ceremony on May 26, we will move the ceremony to Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m.”

“It’s like they went back on their word that was promised,” Scott told the council. “I don’t think that’s teaching our class the right thing.”

More than one parent complained of having relatives coming from far away at some expense and now being made to choose who could come to the ceremony.

Oxford School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley said the decision came after “a lot of consultation and emails” after the release of the May 14 message.

“Those communications stated our prior date of graduation and our prior procedures when we have weather issues, is that we always graduate on the last Thursday in May and during the weather issue, we go inside and reduce the number of tickets so everyone can graduate together,” Stanley said. “So, the decision was made to follow the original procedures because we have several students and parents contact us saying they will not be able to walk on Friday.”

Stanley said the system’s efforts was to try to “keep the Class of 2022 together and walk as a class.”

After a few more students and parents offered their opinions, Stanley said the plan is to attempt conducting Thursday’s graduation on the football field.

“We do intend to graduate at the stadium,” Stanley said. “If the weather lifts early, we will be at the stadium. I have attempted to get that information out a couple of times today. We plan on graduating at the stadium which will be the perfect solution to the situation.”

“What we are focused on is if something happens and we can’t, the goal was to ensure all students get an opportunity to walk across the stage or field to receive their diploma for graduation,” Stanley said. “As educators, we are focused on our children, and we don’t want to put anybody at an inconvenience or create a situation that is not going to be enjoyable.”

Stanley said the normal procedure has been to “try the stadium, then try to postpone, then go to the arena where you have to turn people away.”

“We wanted to prevent that and not do that at all, so we have a contingency plan,” she said. “We have the arena set up. The Civic Center will have live streaming available and we will have additional seats there. And, we are setting up the stadium. What we are praying for is good weather on Thursday.”