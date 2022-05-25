Richmond Public Schools conducting ‘enhanced searches’ before school Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a tragic shooting killing at least 19 children and one teacher took place Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the school system will be conducting “enhanced searches during student arrival” Wednesday, May 25.

To our students, families, and staff: please know that I take your safety extremely seriously – it is truly my number one priority, as both superintendent and a father,” Kamras said in a release Tuesday.

Kamras said to expect things to move a little slower Wednesday due to the added security checks.

The superintendent also announced that additional officers with the Richmond Police Department were requested to be at the schools during arrival and dismissal Wednesday.

“Given this, please do not be alarmed if you see RPD personnel/vehicles at your child’s school tomorrow,” Kamras stated.

Lastly, Kamras announced that school-specific active shooter response plans have recently been reviewed and updated with individual school principals and the Director of Security.

In addition to these security measures, Kamras asked everyone – families, teachers, support staff, and students – to be extra vigilant in looking for signs of distress within their community. If you or someone you know needs help, please immediately access the resources below:

