Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer reveals her surprising career move after losing her teaching job because of the show

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Olivia Frazer is now selling personalised videos on Memmo after losing her teaching assistant job as a 'direct result' of her negative portrayal on Married At First Sight.

Memmo is a platform similar to Cameo that allows fans to request video messages - usually shout-outs or birthday greetings - from celebrities and sportspeople.

The 28-year-old announced she had joined the app on Instagram earlier this week, telling fans: 'Your curiosity is my command! Pop your question to me on Memmo.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzczp_0fpLCLmj00
New start: Olivia Frazer is now selling personalised videos on Memmo after losing her teaching assistant job as a 'direct result' of her negative portrayal on Married At First Sight 

Olivia describes herself on Memmo as a 'TV personality' and charges $30 for a video.

She's offering her services for anyone with 'a special occasion coming up or that needs cheering up or a laugh'.

Olivia has been open about her dire career prospects since being portrayed as the 'villain' on MAFS, which she claims made her teaching position untenable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fj4E7_0fpLCLmj00
Special shout-outs: Memmo is a platform similar to Cameo that allows fans to request video messages - usually shout-outs or birthday greetings - from celebrities and sportspeople

Olivia, who lost her job in March, told Woman's Day earlier this month she had recently been to a 'few job interviews that hadn't gone the best'.

'I'll work anywhere that will give me a job. Kmart, hit me up!' she added.

The Central Coast native hopes she can 'rejoin civilisation' once the public backlash and trolling 'dies down' in the coming months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYpsO_0fpLCLmj00
Outspoken: The 28-year-old announced she had joined the app on Instagram earlier this week, telling fans, 'Your curiosity is my command! Pop your question to me on Memmo' 

She said being a teacher is her 'ultimate goal', but she understands why no school would want to hire her after how she was portrayed on MAFS.

Olivia, who now has a retail job, made similar remarks during a recent Instagram Live, telling fans: 'I want to be a teacher so bad. It's my passion.

'I think right now it's just going to be more of a long-term goal rather than a near-future [goal], which is a shame. But it's what happens.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nTxO_0fpLCLmj00
Vocation: Olivia, who now has a retail job, has made no secret of the fact she wants to get back into teaching one day 

Olivia, who is still dating her on-screen husband Jackson Lonie, revealed she had lost her teaching job during an interview on 2Day FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin in March.

'I've already lost my job as a direct result of this show,' she told the hosts, who then asked her if she 'regretted' going on MAFS in the first place.

'I don't as I've got some beautiful girlfriends from it... and I don't, as I've got Jackson' she replied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCCG6_0fpLCLmj00
Happy ending: Olivia is still in a relationship with her on-screen husband Jackson Lonie (left)

While Olivia was originally portrayed as the innocent bride who could do no wrong, the tide turned after a bitter feud erupted between her and Domenica Calarco.

This altercation led to an even bigger scandal when Olivia got her revenge by 'outing' Domenica as an OnlyFans model.

Multiple sources have since claimed Dom's behaviour during filming was just as bad as Olivia's, admitting they were surprised she wasn't portrayed as the villain instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzNsk_0fpLCLmj00
Mean girl: While Olivia was originally portrayed as the innocent bride who could do no wrong, the tide turned after a bitter feud erupted between her and Domenica Calarco (pictured)

#Married At First Sight#Mafs
