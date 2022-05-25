Lexington stolen van recovered, gun still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington sober living home is fundraising to help send women in recovery on a special day trip. The Lighthouse Center LLC, is an alternative, sober living home for women in early recovery. These group of women come from surrounding counties all over Kentucky and they share similar pasts; struggling with addictions and abuse, coming off the streets, in-and-out of jails and institutions, but in the sober living home together, they have put that life behind them.

