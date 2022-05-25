ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington stolen van recovered, gun still missing

 4 days ago

It's stories like this one that reminds us, that this...

Lexington exposed to crime scenes, traumatic images across the city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As gun violence rages in Lexington graphic crime scenes are visible right in some backyards. “With the homicides, we have had this month it has been very difficult,“ said Lexington police Lt. Randall Combs. The crime scenes are noticeable for hours, leaving many...
LEXINGTON, KY
Gunfire strikes apartment complex in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — A housing complex in Georgetown was hit by gunfire during the early morning hours of Friday. Officers from the Georgetown Police Department said they responded to Poplar Street for a report of shots fired. They confirmed that an apartment in the Northern Heights housing complex was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Xavier Johnson sentenced to 22 years for 2020 Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The man who killed a 17-year-old inside Fayette Mall back in August 2020 was sentenced on Thursday. Police said Xavier Hardin shot and killed 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr. and injured two bystanders. A judge sentenced Hardin to 22 years behind bars on several charges...
Lexington sober living home fundraising to help women in recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington sober living home is fundraising to help send women in recovery on a special day trip. The Lighthouse Center LLC, is an alternative, sober living home for women in early recovery. These group of women come from surrounding counties all over Kentucky and they share similar pasts; struggling with addictions and abuse, coming off the streets, in-and-out of jails and institutions, but in the sober living home together, they have put that life behind them.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees Memorial Day weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society hopes you will consider adding a furry friend to your family this Memorial Day weekend. $25 adoption fees on select dogs 6 months old or more. The promotion runs through the holiday weekend at the main adoption center on Old Frankfort Pike and the Petsmart location in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
Things to do in central Kentucky for Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, many Kentuckians are searching for activities and planning their itinerary. When it comes to central Kentucky, there is a wide array of activities to partake in during the holiday weekend. Pools and Lakes. FOX 56’s weather team predicts...
LEXINGTON, KY
Scott County High School reschedules graduation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s graduation season across Kentucky, but Scott County High School’s original ceremony plans have changed. Scott County Schools confirmed via Facebook that due to inclement weather in the area Friday, they will be moving their graduation program to Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. outdoors at Birds Nest Stadium.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Public Safety
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Hal Mumme, the head football coach for the University of Kentucky from 1997 to 2000, was arrested in Lexington on Friday morning. The Lexington Police Department arrest citation indicated Mumme was arrested at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Lexington at 12:25 a.m. Records...
LEXINGTON, KY
Big graduation weekend for FCPS, Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’ll be a busy weekend at Rupp Arena as graduates of Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) celebrate their achievements. Graduates from Tates Creek High School walked Friday morning. Frederick Douglass was next with their ceremony at 2 p.m., and Lafayette’s graduation was at 6 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Corbin wins 13th region title, GRC falls short in 10th region

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The bracket for this year’s KHSAA high school baseball state tournament is starting to fill up, with region championship games held this weekend across the Commonwealth. Corbin took down Middlesboro in the Region 13 title game, 9-1 the final at host-site South Laurel...
CORBIN, KY
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Dry and warmer for the holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scattered showers and a few storms linger through this evening before activity finally wraps up late tonight. The pesky low-pressure system will get a kick off to the east and this sets the stage for a great holiday weekend. Tonight, as mentioned before, showers...
LEXINGTON, KY
Justin Logan’s forecast: Showers today, drier weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An upper-level low pressure will bring scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder today. Thankfully we’re not looking at any severe storms. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below average for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Justin Logan’s forecast: Staying dry, heating up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clouds will decrease overnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog will be possible, especially in river valleys. Temperatures will be on the cool side by Sunday morning as lows bottom out in the 50s. High pressure will remain in control of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Cornett’s journey to Special Olympics double duty is all about balance

Balance, coordination, and flexibility are required in gymnastics. The most important ingredients to a long life on the mat are dedication and endurance. For Lexington’s Tonya Cornett, those two things have kept her going for 30 years. Cornett will head down to Orlando for the Special Olympics USA Games and pull off a rare double duty. She will compete in multiple categories while judging some outside of competition time.
LEXINGTON, KY
Gabriel Diallo ends run in NCAA tournament quarterfinals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (FOX 56) – Kentucky men’s tennis junior, Gabriel Diallo’s, run in the NCAA Singles Tournament came to an end on Thursday afternoon, falling in the Elite Eight to Tennessee’s No. 3 Adam Walton in a three-set thriller 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) at the Kahn Outdoor Tennis Complex.
LEXINGTON, KY

