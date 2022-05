DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to offer a free summer camp program for students in grades K-12. The City Council approved a grant of up to $200,000 from the federal funds to Corners Outreach to run the program. The funding will pay for staff, equipment and transportation to the camp for up to 250 Dunwoody students. The goal of the program is to prevent learning loss, especially in children disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

