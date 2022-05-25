Using 911 for emergencies only

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County residents can get free microchipping for their horses June 5 at Bartley Ranch Regional Horse Park Arena. It will be by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road. Make an appointment at https://www.washoecounty.gov/animal/index.php. Washoe County Regional Animal Services recommends people microchip...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -Drive through this Upper Truckee neighborhood on South Lake Tahoe’s southwestern edge and it’s not hard to imagine the chaos seen here nearly 15 years ago. The Angora Fre raced through this area destroying 280 homes and commercial buildings. People here have mostly...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is welcoming its newest addition to the team, a K-9 named Winter, who will serve as a facility dog. Winter is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever Labrador mix, coming to RPD a month ago, from California. On Thursday morning, Reno Police Chief Jason...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman has not communicated with anyone since May 24 and the Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding her. Austyn Busch, 31, was last seen on May 23. Police described her as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travel down some of the remote roads off Highway 88 near Kirkwood, drivers can’t help but notice the burned land and trees left over from last year’s Caldor Fire. It can get overwhelming. But these people are hoping to see the tree for the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pilot project to make downtown Reno more vibrant by making it easier for bicycles and scooters to get around will not be finished by this weekend due to supply chain issues, the city of Reno said Friday. The city said the Micromobility Pilot Project could be...
SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local agencies are seeing a sudden rise in serious motorcycle crashes. There have been four major crashes in Reno in the past month... three of those were fatalities. One thing most of these incidents have in common: They are single-vehicle accidents, no other motorists or vehicles are...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada says in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him through an anonymous school threats hotline. Graduating Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick said Friday he thinks he’s being targeted because of his Jewish heritage, his work with Democratic party candidates and his school achievements. His father compared using the anonymous SafeVoice system to say his son has a gun to “swatting,” or hoax police calls. A federal judge on Wednesday referred to school violence and declined to order school administrators to stop the searches.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Police are reassuring families that our schools are safe following the recent shooting at an elementary school in Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed. Chief of School District Police, Jason Trevino, said student safety is their...
On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of hitting a motorcyclist Friday night while drunk and fleeing, the Sparks Police Department said Saturday. The injured motorcyclist remained in critical condition at a hospital late Saturday afternoon, police said. Michael O’Farrell, 32, was booked into the Washoe County...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was booked into the Washoe County jail after allegedly robbing a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven early Thursday. Jaran Twohearts, 18, was booked on charges of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor resisting the police after a chase from Stead to northeast Reno. The Washoe County Sheriff’s...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — She's not McGruff the Crime Dog but she's good at spreading pawsitivity as the newest employee of the Reno Police Department. Winter, a 2-year-old labrador and retriever mix, is a fully trained facility dog who will support residents, victims of crimes and officers in the city of Reno.
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - NAS Fallon is home to the Naval Fighter Weapons School TOPGUN. Many of the instructors there have dreamed about flying fighter jets since they were little kids. “I think the first time I decided I wanted to fly I was four years old,” said Lt. John...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
