One teenager is hurt and another is dead after both were shot in the chest at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday evening, police say. Officers in the downtown sightseeing district known for its historic warships, National Aquarium and other popular attractions heard gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. and rushed toward the source of the shots on a nearby block, a statement from Baltimore Police said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO