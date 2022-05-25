Severe Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTH-SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE COASTAL COUNTIES, ALONG WITH HIDALGO AND BROOKS COUNTY Surface observations indicate strong south-southeasterly winds across Kenedy, Willacy, Cameron, Hidalgo and Brooks counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph this afternoon through early this evening. If winds strengthen beyond this, a Wind Advisory may be needed. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.

