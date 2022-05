The Minnesota Twins have flown under the MLB radar in 2022, as they have quietly compiled the third-best record in the American League while currently in first place in the AL Central. Owners of a plus-32 run differential, the Twins have been riding high lately, as they are winners of eight of their last 10 games, led by star outfielder Byron Buxton.

