WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it signed a Binding Letter of Intent to acquire a 75% interest in Magma International Inc, ('Magma') formed in Wyoming, that is purchasing the Manufacturing Building, Equipment, Inventory, Intellectual Property and Knowhow relating to a variety of patented fiber technologies that can be used in the place of fiberglass, Kevlar, carbon fiber, steel, aluminum and wood in a variety of applications. Magma will hold the exclusive worldwide production, sales and marketing rights to all products made from this Magma product line of fibers.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO