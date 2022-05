On which of her albums did Sinéad O’Connor cover your 2010 track ‘Queen of Denmark’?. “Oh man! I still don’t believe that happened. It’s like when I recently gave Cocteau Twins their Visionary Award at the Ivor Novellos; these are moments I only dreamt about. Sinéad covering ‘Queen of Denmark’ was how we met. I then reached out to her and played her some demos from my [2013] ‘Pale Green Ghosts’ record and she said: ‘I’ll sing on everything!’ And she almost did! She did her stuff in Ireland and I was doing the record in Iceland. Growing up, I’d loved her voice from the first time I heard her 1987 song ‘Mandinka’, so I almost couldn’t reconcile her singing backing vocals on three tracks on ‘Pale Green Ghosts’ with my reality.”

