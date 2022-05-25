Legislators ponder next step for PFD after one of biggest in history

Alaska's State Capitol building is flanked by mountains in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney for the Alaska Beacon)

At the end of this year’s legislative session, Alaskans were teased with different possibilities for the amount of annual payments: first the $2,600 the House passed, then the $5,500 the Senate passed, then a possible compromise of $3,800. The final amount – $3,200 – is less.

But it still includes the largest Permanent Fund dividend in the history of the program, without accounting for inflation. Even with inflation, it’s one of the biggest.

The dividend will be roughly $2,600, with an energy relief payment of roughly $600. And that has led some legislators to say the days of $1,000 dividends may be over.

North Pole Republican Rep. Mike Prax is one of them.

“I think it will restore the public expectation that it should be paid at least half,” Prax said in a post-session phone call. He’s talking about half of the state’s annual draw from Permanent Fund earnings.

The dividend amount is the same as what Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed for the 2022 PFD in December.

It’ll make it more difficult for the Legislature to argue for a lower number, if we ever get around to establishing a long-term fiscal plan.

– Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole, on public expectations after the Legislation approved a larger Permanent Fund dividend

But while Dunleavy and the Legislature agreed on the formula for this year’s PFD, the Legislature didn’t pass a permanent change to the formula in state law. The state hasn’t followed that formula in seven years.

Prax said that if lawmakers do agree on a change to the formula in the future, this year’s dividend could be the starting point.

“It’ll make it more difficult for the Legislature to argue for a lower number, if we ever get around to establishing a long-term fiscal plan,” Prax said.

But making the math add up for a long-term plan has been a challenge. Prax is optimistic that oil production will grow faster than the Department of Natural Resources has projected. But even that projection of steady growth over the next decade is much more positive than anything Alaska has seen since the late 1980s, the last time the pipeline saw a sustained increase.

Other legislators say Alaskans shouldn’t count on more record-setting dividends in the near term.

Dillingham independent Rep. Bryce Edgmon said this year’s higher dividend and energy relief payment were made possible by the spike in oil prices.

“I didn’t think in any scenario were we going to get out of Dodge with a more quote-unquote responsible PFD,” he said.

Edgmon points out the higher oil revenue means that the budget doesn’t violate a policy goal he says is “sacrosanct”: keeping to the planned draw from Permanent Fund earnings. Edgmon says sticking to the plan is important to securing the fund’s future.

Edgmon also said that election-year politics played a role in the big PFD. He described higher dividends as Dunleavy’s “primary political currency”

But he also said he’s found when Alaskans are presented with the alternatives to lower dividends – such as new taxes or deep cuts to services – they’re willing to accept a more modest PFD.

“Most people aren’t engaged on a day-to-day basis on what comprises the budget and the sort of tradeoffs involved,” he said.

Another skeptic of changing the formula to half of the annual draw – known as a 50/50 approach – is Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman.

“In the long term, oil’s not going to stay at $100 a barrel,” he said. “And when that declines to $70 to $80 or what have you, 50/50 is not sustainable.”

A nonpartisan analysis of the budget shows the problem. The Legislative Finance Division ran a computer model looking at different scenarios, based on how much the Permanent Fund and oil revenue grow over time. And in a quarter of the scenarios where the PFD is similar to this year’s, the fund’s earnings reserve ran out of money within nine years. One in 10 times, it ran dry in six years.

Stedman said the focus should be on protecting the earnings reserve. That’s where dividends come from.

“I’ll tell you one thing: If we deplete the earnings reserve, there will be no dividend,” he said. “We’re talking zero. And that’s totally unacceptable.”

Anchorage Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz said there’s a path to pay a 50/50 dividend and protect the Permanent Fund, but it involves new revenue like taxes.

“The 50/50 dividend is not financially sustainable unless there are new revenues over the long term,” she said. “And so I hope that if there’s a growing consensus around the 50/50 split, that that means we can start having an honest conversation about what new revenues are needed to ensure that we can continue to provide essential services like, you know, troopers, teachers and transportation.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Legislators ponder next step for PFD after one of biggest in history appeared first on Alaska Beacon .