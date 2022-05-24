ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Listed: Renovated Extended Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

By Sandy Smith
Phillymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis handsome extended trinity boasts original woodwork and modern amenities. And it has room to grow. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The 2000 block of Latimer Street in Rittenhouse Square looks like it would be more at...

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits to close

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closing on May 30 for renovations. According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 252 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will close at 5 p.m. on May 30. Get daily news, weather, breaking news,...
LANCASTER, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
56 loft apartments coming to Atlantic City

Fifty-six loft-style apartments are coming to Atlantic City. The board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a plan by Philadelphia-based developer Odin Properties to convert an existing office building at the intersection of New York Avenue and Atlantic Avenue into a multifamily project. Odin plans to convert...
Ocean City's iconic pink Chatterbox restaurant purchased by owners of Philly's Green Eggs Café

The Chatterbox, a prominent landmark in Ocean City, has been acquired by the owners of the Philadelphia brunch restaurants Green Eggs Café. The striking pink building at the corner of East Ninth Street and Central Avenue, just a few blocks from the main bridge leading into the shore town, will be reopened as a new concept still to be determined.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Mount Airy After Man Drove Jaguar Into Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m. The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree. The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.  Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.  The crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Business Owners Warn Vacationers To Prepare To Pay Up This Summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Pool Opening Delayed

(Atlantic) Atlantic Park and Rec. Director Bryant Rasmussen says the Sunnyside Pool will not open on Memorial Day Weekend. Rasmussen says they’ve painted benches, sealed the pool, and raised the umbrellas in anticipation of this upcoming season. Rasmussen says the delay is due to Mother Nature. Rasmussen says to...
ATLANTIC, IA
southjerseyobserver.com

Westville, Stratford, Magnolia Police Depts. Among 145 Grant Recipients for “Click It or Ticket” Statewide Crackdown; Campaign Runs Thru June 5

As fatal crashes continue to climb in New Jersey, Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS) announced on May 23, 2022 the start of New Jersey’s annual “Click it or Ticket” enforcement mobilization targeting drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up.
MAGNOLIA, NJ
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Gunpoint Robbery of North Broad Convenience Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Antoine Jordan-Harris, 22, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Karen S. Marston for his participation in a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store during a period of civil unrest in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Child left her South Philadelphia home at night never returned

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022. Police say 12-year-old Noormyjah Powell was last seen leaving her home on the 1700 block of Snyder Street at 9:00 pm. Powell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

DJ Jazzy Jeff Announces Residency At Rivers Casino Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local hip-hop legend has announced a residency at a Philadelphia casino. DJ Jazzy Jeff will do a series of shows at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. He will perform shows on July 2, Sept. 17, Nov. 23 and Feb. 17, 2023, at the casino. All shows begin at 8 p.m. The West Philadelphia native rose to stardom as a duo with Will Smith. The 57-year-old has won two Grammys and multiple American Music Awards.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Body Found At Broomall Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man George Hughes, Police Say

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Marple Township Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at the Broomall Auto Body on Wednesday morning. The auto body shop is owned by 57-year-old George Hughes, Jr. who has been missing since last week. Police have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased body. However, they say the clothing closely resembles the one worn by Hughes at the time of his disappearance. Hughes was last seen at the Edgmont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Square on May 16. “This is not characteristic of him, he has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened,” Debbie O’Connor, his sister, said. “He is normally a very jovial, fun-loving person. He’s been struggling lately, COVID has not helped anyone, but he has been somewhat down.” An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the male’s identity and cause of death.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

