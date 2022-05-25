Governor Baker releases statement on Texas elementary school shooting
BOSTON (WWLP) – A gunman opened fire at a Texas Elementary school, taking the lives of children and adults on Tuesday.‘Time to act’: Biden speaks after deadly Texas school shooting
Governor Baker responded to this tragic event in a tweet stating, “I am horrified by the senseless act of violence and lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. All kids deserve to feel safe, and I am heartbroken that these acts of violence continue to happen in schools. My thoughts are with the students, teachers, and families as they cope with this tragedy.”
The death toll after the gunman opened fire now includes at least 19 children and two adults , as well as the suspect, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
