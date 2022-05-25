ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Baker releases statement on Texas elementary school shooting

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRlgp_0fpL6tt600

BOSTON (WWLP) – A gunman opened fire at a Texas Elementary school, taking the lives of children and adults on Tuesday.

‘Time to act’: Biden speaks after deadly Texas school shooting

Governor Baker responded to this tragic event in a tweet stating, “I am horrified by the senseless act of violence and lives lost at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. All kids deserve to feel safe, and I am heartbroken that these acts of violence continue to happen in schools. My thoughts are with the students, teachers, and families as they cope with this tragedy.”

The death toll after the gunman opened fire now includes at least 19 children and two adults , as well as the suspect, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas Elementary#Time#Robb Elementary School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Governor Baker vetoes immigrant license access bill

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill making immigrants without legal status eligible to seek state-issued driver's licenses, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles, an agency that he oversees, doesn't have the ability to verify the identities of potential applicants.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy