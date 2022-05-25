ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Former Westside QB spent weekend in the metro coaching the next generation

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Westside and current North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton spent his weekend coaching the next generation of quarterbacks. Payton and Warren Academy's John Teigland hosted 50 quarterbacks May 21-22...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Softball Knocks Off Minot, Headed to State Tournament

BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 Jamestown High School softball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays defeated #2 Minot 3-2 at Starion Bank Field. Jamestown and Minot were scoreless until the fourth inning when both Katie Trumbauer and Jada Walter...
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

NDSU-Arizona Game on September 17th to Kick at 10 P.M.

FARGO, N.D — They’ll be late night with the bison this fall as kick-off times were announced for the football season and the match-up with Arizona on September 17th is scheduled for 10 p.m. Besides the homecoming game against Youngstown state every other game kicks at 2:30. The...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather is impacting graduation plans in West Fargo. Both Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School have decided to move their graduation ceremonies indoors due to the increasing possibility for inclement weather on Sunday. On Sunday, the Packers are scheduled to toss...
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Sports
Fargo, ND
Football
State
Nebraska State
Fargo, ND
Education
valleynewslive.com

Brady Oberg Legacy March on track to arrive in Fargo on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A march to raise awareness for veterans battling with PTSD is on the move in Minnesota. Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March is 315-mile trek that began in St. Paul on Tuesday and will arrive in Fargo at the Veteran’s Memorial bridge on Saturday.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Hawley Rodeo kicks off Clay County summer

It’s a sure sign that summer is really back – watching broncs, bulls and cowboys kick up their heels at the American Heroes PRCA Rodeo in Hawley June 10-11. The 2022 edition of Clay County’s favorite ridin’ and ropin’ is expected to fill the hillside along Highway 10 half an hour east of Moorhead with thousands of fans, as it has every year since 1960 – interrupted just once, in 2020, by the pandemic. Once again, the arena along the Buffalo River will welcome hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls, most from Minnesota, the Dakotas and surrounding states, but also a sampling of top riders and ropers from the national rodeo circuit.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

The Speak Easy in Moorhead closing on May 29

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors for the final time on May 29. “Thank you to everyone who has supported ‘The Speak Easy’ through the years, we will miss you all.” in a statement from the Speak Easy Facebook page.
MOORHEAD, MN
hpr1.com

Fargo Mayoral Candidates, a Series: Shannon Roers Jones

Shannon took my call while doing some grocery shopping during a busy weekday evening. “I’m usually pretty busy, there’s always things going on, but at the same time there’s always time for talking to people.”. Shannon lives in South Fargo in the Maple Valley neighborhood. She chose...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Westside Qb#Warren Academy#Westside Middle School#Ndsu
740thefan.com

Fargo trooper named Vision Zero Officer of the Year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A trooper in the state patrol’s Fargo district has been named Vision Zero Traffic Safety Officer of the Year. Trooper Kristjan Helgoe was given the award at the annual Vision Zero Partner Conference in Bismarck. The awards are for those who show outstanding service...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags are flying half-staff in the city of Grand Forks on Friday to honor fallen police officer Cody Holte. It has been two years since the 29-year-old was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. The Grand Forks Police Department says...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Thief River Falls School District Selects Superintendent

The Thief River Falls School District has selected a Superintendent. According to Melissa Bushy Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & Board of Education, the Thief River Falls School Board voted unanimously today to select Dr. Paula Henry for the Interim Superintendent position for the 2022-23 school year. The School District...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kvrr.com

Mutual aid continues in Cass and Clay counties

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – After a little over a year without a mutual aid agreement due to a change in Minnesota law, North Dakota law enforcement announce they’re ready to help their neighbors to the east. A Minnesota law that went into effect in March of 2021 changed how...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Moorhead man hurt in I-94 motorcycle-car collision in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The state patrol says a Moorhead man was speeding and driving his motorcycle aggressively on I-94 in Fargo when he ran into the back of a car. 20-year-old Saher Ismael suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover. He was conscious at the scene. Witnesses reported...
FARGO, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Up and coming Nashville star has Crookston ties

Clinton Wilkie had never touched an instrument or sang before 2015 and now he’s released multiple singles, recorded in Nashville and has a new song debuting Friday, May 27. Plus, he’s been nominated for a Josie Music Award in the category of Modern Country and will attend the 8th annual show at the Grand Ole Opry in October.
CROOKSTON, MN
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Clean Up Week Successful, Alley Collection to Return

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell reports they had a successful Clean Up week in the city. He says he’s spent some time with his staff and the street department to gather what went well, what didn’t, and what can be improved upon for future collections.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Government Technology

North Dakota to House First Space Networking Center

(TNS) — A Virginia-based company has received a large federal contract to establish the first Space Networking Center at Grand Forks Air Force Base, as well as a similar facility in Alabama. U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both North Dakota Republicans, announced that the Space Development Agency...
ALABAMA STATE
KEYC

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Department of Transportation: Many rural projects planned in eastern counties

(Fargo, ND) -- Construction will be happening across multiple counties this summer, but mostly away from urban areas, says a source familiar with this year's plans. NDDOT Assistant District Engineer Joe Peyerl says you will see lots of orange on rural roadways and on I-94, especially between Mapleton and east of Buffalo. He says this does not include a typical urban reconstruction project like most years, largely due to demand.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Highway Patrol: "Driving Aggressively" lead to I-94 crash

(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy