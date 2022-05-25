Former Westside QB spent weekend in the metro coaching the next generation

It’s a sure sign that summer is really back – watching broncs, bulls and cowboys kick up their heels at the American Heroes PRCA Rodeo in Hawley June 10-11. The 2022 edition of Clay County’s favorite ridin’ and ropin’ is expected to fill the hillside along Highway 10 half an hour east of Moorhead with thousands of fans, as it has every year since 1960 – interrupted just once, in 2020, by the pandemic. Once again, the arena along the Buffalo River will welcome hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls, most from Minnesota, the Dakotas and surrounding states, but also a sampling of top riders and ropers from the national rodeo circuit.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO