ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bidding on luck: Central Ohio homebuyers skipping inspection amid housing market mania

By Bri Buckley
myfox28columbus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Experts call it a hyper-seller's market, with buyers so desperate they're taking huge risks -- not just with their money but with their safety as well. "I've been in this for 10 years now and we’ve never seen market conditions like this," said Chris...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Ohio House That’s Build Right Into A Hill Is Up For Sale

Fans of The Hobbit or Lord of The Rings have to be licking their chops at the thought of living in a real life Hobbit hole. But how do you find an actual Hobbit hole? Apparently all you have to do is go to Westerville, Ohio because somebody is selling a home that's pretty much just that. I've never seen a house where you need to mow the roof once a week, but I guess that's what's gonna most likely help sell this house quick, as the listing describes:
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The North Market tower developers announce projects name - 'The Merchant Building'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The new North Market tower gets its name. Rockbridge, a private investment firm, hospitality, and real estate, and Edwards Companies, commercial and residential real estate, have announced 'The Merchant Building' branding for their North Market Project, according to a press release. “The Merchant Building branding...
COLUMBUS, OH
bizjournals

Giant Eagle upgrading 3 Central Ohio stores into Market Districts

Giant Eagle is converting three Columbus-area stores into its Market District model. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Thursday said the stores will be remodeled in the coming months with updated decor and a new curated product assortment, among other upgrades. The locations are:. 2900 Stelzer Road, south of Easton. 4001 Britton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mount Vernon News

Conditional use permit for Sam Yoder

On June 14th 2022 at 7:00pm the Jefferson Township Zoning Appeals Board will hold a public hearing for a conditional use permit for Sam Yoder, to be able to operate a furniture building business. Address for permit is 17817 Pritchard Road, Danville, Ohio 43014. Meeting to be held at the...
DANVILLE, OH
WKRC

Ohio brewery buys shuttered Rivertown space for $4.3 million project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Ohio craft brewer with locations in Dayton and Troy is opening its first Cincinnati-area brewery in the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space. Moeller Brew Barn, which opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015 and has since expanded to Troy, is taking over the former...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Mania#Wsyx#Linkhorn Inspection Group#Keller Williams Realty
myfox28columbus.com

Intel selects Ohio-based team to lead early excavation work for new chip factories

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel Corporation has selected four construction companies to start work on its two new chip factories in Licking County. Gilbane Building will manage the early excavation work for the two factories this fall. Gilbane will partner with McDaniel's Construction and GTSA Construction Consulting, both from...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Whirlpool responds to upcoming closings

MARION—-Chad Parks of Marion Whirlpool released the following announcement to Crawford County Now:. “Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, we have scheduled down days for all hourly employees at our Marion operations on Thursday, May 26 and May 31 – June 3. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes.”
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police in parks: City of Columbus launches new summer safety program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new safety program launched this Memorial Day weekend with enhanced police presence at parks around Columbus. On Monday, Columbus City Council approved $500,000 for mobile lighting and cameras that will be put in city parks, as well as $2 million to pay up to 40 officers double-overtime to work weekend patrols from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Scioto Mile Fountain in Columbus reopens for summer season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a way to cool off from the heat this weekend, the city of Columbus turned on the Scioto Mile Foundation at Bicentennial Park!. Due to rainy weather, some of the activities and celebrations were canceled at the park. The fountains will...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard pools open in time for holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Are you looking for a way to beat the heat this Memorial Day weekend?. Hilliard's pools open on Saturday, May 28. The Hilliard Family Aquatic Center (HFAC) in Municipal Park will open the main pool, but will not open the lap pool, lazy river, slide pool and interactive pool on most days due to staffing shortages.
HILLIARD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

What To Do With Five Points?

As payer of Marysville City income tax and frequent user of city’s facilities and services, I felt it was my duty to attend Tuesday’s open house at Marysville City Hall. Here the public was invited to come on down and kick around ideas on how the city could update Five Points, that iconic intersection on the city’s east side.
MARYSVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Elder-Beerman brand name making a comeback? Company buys naming rights

Elder-Beerman could see a revival after its brand name was purchased by a company, according to a report from Women’s Wear Daily. BrandX, a company created by brothers Deepak and Kamal Ramani in 2021, bought the naming rights of Elder-Beerman and its affiliate stores — Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Herberger’s and Younkers — with plans to revive them. The company also purchased the brands names of Goody’s, Gordmans, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage Stores.
DAYTON, OH
WHIZ

County Sells Putnam Ave. Building

The Muskingum County Commissioners have accepted a bid for a county owned building on Putnam Avenue. The building at 333 Putnam was sold for $170,000 to Reach Educational Services LLC out of Dublin, Ohio. Muskingum County Commissioner Mollie Crooks said that company will open a clinic at the site for...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power restored in east Columbus

UPDATE: As of 7:55 p.m., the outages that affected nearly 10,000 AEP customers in the Whitehall and Bexley areas have been repaired and power has been restored. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple outages in the Whitehall and Bexley areas have left nearly 10,000 AEP customers without power. According to AEP, approximately 9,639 customers are without […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Gardening: Tips for longer bloom times for your flowers

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Last week on Good Day Gardening, we talked about fertilizer for your flowers to get them blooming and growing to their maximum potential. One thing we mentioned was trimming back certain flowers to reset their growth. This week Paul Thomas, general manager of Darby Creek...
HILLIARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy