COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO