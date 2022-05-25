Documentary examines history of Yuba County, Yuba Water Agency

The new documentary “The Tricky Yuba” details the history of Yuba County and the formation of the Yuba Water Agency. Courtesy of Yuba Water Agency

The history of Yuba Water Agency and Yuba County is portrayed in a new documentary that premiered Monday night for area officials and others who have worked to help protect the livelihoods of those that both work and live in the Yuba-Sutter region.

Called “The Tricky Yuba,” this documentary produced by J Comm, Inc., provides viewers with a deeper understanding of why the agency was originally formed and what it took to complete incredibly important projects such as New Bullards Bar Dam – projects that have had lasting positive effects to this day.

The film delves into topics such as how the Yuba River was shaped during the Gold Rush era and how we were left to deal with the environmental impacts of that need to extract gold from surrounding areas.

“If we don’t teach our children the history of what there was, they won’t appreciate where they’re growing up, what people did, how hard it was for them to do it, and the life they can have here,” Historian and Marysville resident Sue Cejner-Moyers said in the film.

That theme is demonstrated again and again in the film as it details what led to the creation of the Yuba Water Agency – everything from floods to water use – and the critical role the agency plays in Yuba County.

The movie is a dramatic reminder of the devastation that can be caused by nature and the continued need for local agencies such as Yuba Water.

Yuba Water Agency Communications Manager DeDe Cordell said the idea to produce a documentary came about three years ago as the agency celebrated its 60th year.

“A couple of our board members mentioned the need to document our history, before we got so far out from our early days that no one could remember our beginnings,” Cordell said. “So, the board created an ad hoc committee to think through the possibilities and figure out a direction. COVID caused us to put it on the back burner. When we finally brushed the dust off the idea, we opted to start with a documentary film, because so much information is consumed via video these days, and so we could share it more easily.”

Cordell said interviews for the film started about a year ago. She said those that worked on the film spent several months gathering information, talking to as many as they could about their knowledge, stories, and experiences with Yuba Water.

“Our hope is that this film will help the people of Yuba County – the people we serve – to understand who we are, why we exist, why we matter, and how bright the future really is for this community,” Cordell said. “As a documentary film, people can watch it from the comfort of their homes, but we can also show it at events, or hold special screenings. But most importantly, because you are hearing the story mostly from people who lived it, you can really feel all the emotions and the intensity around the stories of devastation from flooding in 1955, 1986 and 1997, experience the laughs and the tears as people retell memories, and hope right along with us as we dream about the future.”

And while the film does spend a majority of the time dealing with the past and creation of the agency, it does leave the viewer with a greater sense of pride for Yuba County, what has been accomplished and what can be accomplished moving forward.

“We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to be hopeful about, and my wish is that anyone who watches this film will realize that, as well,” Cordell said.

To watch “The Tricky Yuba,” visit https://www.yubawater.org/340/History or https://vimeo.com/712940843.