ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Documentary examines history of Yuba County, Yuba Water Agency

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGhxG_0fpL4pQc00
The new documentary “The Tricky Yuba” details the history of Yuba County and the formation of the Yuba Water Agency. Courtesy of Yuba Water Agency

The history of Yuba Water Agency and Yuba County is portrayed in a new documentary that premiered Monday night for area officials and others who have worked to help protect the livelihoods of those that both work and live in the Yuba-Sutter region.

Called “The Tricky Yuba,” this documentary produced by J Comm, Inc., provides viewers with a deeper understanding of why the agency was originally formed and what it took to complete incredibly important projects such as New Bullards Bar Dam – projects that have had lasting positive effects to this day.

The film delves into topics such as how the Yuba River was shaped during the Gold Rush era and how we were left to deal with the environmental impacts of that need to extract gold from surrounding areas.

“If we don’t teach our children the history of what there was, they won’t appreciate where they’re growing up, what people did, how hard it was for them to do it, and the life they can have here,” Historian and Marysville resident Sue Cejner-Moyers said in the film.

That theme is demonstrated again and again in the film as it details what led to the creation of the Yuba Water Agency – everything from floods to water use – and the critical role the agency plays in Yuba County.

The movie is a dramatic reminder of the devastation that can be caused by nature and the continued need for local agencies such as Yuba Water.

Yuba Water Agency Communications Manager DeDe Cordell said the idea to produce a documentary came about three years ago as the agency celebrated its 60th year.

“A couple of our board members mentioned the need to document our history, before we got so far out from our early days that no one could remember our beginnings,” Cordell said. “So, the board created an ad hoc committee to think through the possibilities and figure out a direction. COVID caused us to put it on the back burner. When we finally brushed the dust off the idea, we opted to start with a documentary film, because so much information is consumed via video these days, and so we could share it more easily.”

Cordell said interviews for the film started about a year ago. She said those that worked on the film spent several months gathering information, talking to as many as they could about their knowledge, stories, and experiences with Yuba Water.

“Our hope is that this film will help the people of Yuba County – the people we serve – to understand who we are, why we exist, why we matter, and how bright the future really is for this community,” Cordell said. “As a documentary film, people can watch it from the comfort of their homes, but we can also show it at events, or hold special screenings. But most importantly, because you are hearing the story mostly from people who lived it, you can really feel all the emotions and the intensity around the stories of devastation from flooding in 1955, 1986 and 1997, experience the laughs and the tears as people retell memories, and hope right along with us as we dream about the future.”

And while the film does spend a majority of the time dealing with the past and creation of the agency, it does leave the viewer with a greater sense of pride for Yuba County, what has been accomplished and what can be accomplished moving forward.

“We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to be hopeful about, and my wish is that anyone who watches this film will realize that, as well,” Cordell said.

To watch “The Tricky Yuba,” visit https://www.yubawater.org/340/History or https://vimeo.com/712940843.

Comments / 0

Related
suttercounty.org

“Return to the River” Sutter County Officials Urge

As a new riverfront parkway consisting of woodlands, wetlands and trails is planned along the Feather River in Sutter County, officials are encouraging the community not to wait, but to head over the levee now. The Sutter Country Resource Conservation District has just received a second technical planning grant from...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - May 27, 2022

With Memorial Day – the unofficial start of summer – upon us, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) invites the public to take advantage of the many recreation opportunities at the State Water Project’s Oroville Thermalito Complex. Lake Oroville: The Spillway, Loafer Point, Bidwell Canyon, and Lime...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Yuba County, CA
Entertainment
City
Marysville, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove

Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
ELK GROVE, CA
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#J Comm Inc#New Bullards Bar Dam#The Yuba Water Agency
FOX40

River Fire burns 600 acres in Colusa County

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The River Fire, as it was named, broke out on a levee between Highway 45 and the Sacramento River. It burned into the Colusa Sacramento River Regional Park. As of Wednesday the fire has burned 600 acres and fire crews have been able to reach 80% containment, according to the Colusa […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops spread of Flat Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says it stopped the forward progress on a fire that started around 9:10 Friday morning in Oroville. The Flat Fire, which started off of Thompson Flat Cemetery Road in Oroville, was held to a quarter acre as firefighters were successful in gaining control over the fire.
OROVILLE, CA
LATACO

BREAKING: Street Food Vendors Everywhere Threatened By Santa Monica Senator’s New SB-1290

Last night, Santa Monica Senator Ben Allen took the floor in Sacramento to push and defend SB-1290, a bill he introduced earlier this year that would give California cities the power to re-criminalize street vendors and increase the fines given to them. This new bill, which received a majority vote in the Senate yesterday and is now due to be reviewed in the California State Assembly, effectively modifies Ricardo Lara’s SB-946, which the governor approved in 2018 and was celebrated across the state for finally decriminalizing street vending.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
sonomacountygazette.com

Opinion: Water theft in Petaluma is intolerable

It is intolerable for local governments to ask ordinary citizens to make sacrifices— including not growing vegetable gardens or watering lawns—while they look the other way when cannabis growers filch public water during California’s worst drought in a millennium. The City of Petaluma’s website announces a vast...
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

Fire Chief Gary Loesch fired by City of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired from the department Thursday afternoon. FOX40 first learned of his firing from a source on Thursday night later confirmed the information with Loesch himself. In an interview with FOX40, Loesch said he was fired around 4 p.m. Thursday by Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
ROCKLIN, CA
KCRA.com

Power out for thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage Thursday morning has left hundreds in the dark in downtown Sacramento. Hundreds more are also without power in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, according toSMUD’s outage map. SMUD says 861 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 8:06...
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
140
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy