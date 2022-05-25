ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Controversial statue of Captain Cook removed from Queensland street after being sold for just $1

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fifty years of history and controversy has come to a dramatic end as an iconic statue of Captain James Cook begins its next voyage.

Standing 10 metres tall, the statue of the British explorer has been a Cairns landmark since 1972.

The giant monument has sparked outrage over the years for the infamous statue's Nazi-like salute and because it stood as a 'symbol of colonialism and genocide' for indigenous Australians.

Dozens gathered at the site on Tuesday to witness history as the Captain Cook statue was brought down in a delicate operation to be relocated to a private property in the nearby Atherton Tablelands.

Demolition contractor Martin Anton reportedly bought the statue for $1 with plans to repaint and restore the monument.

'He's going to have a well-earned rest, he can lay down after standing for 50 years,' he told Seven News.

'No one can stand erect that long.'

Mr Anton hopes the restored statue will eventually be erected elsewhere.

'He's just going to be located on-site for storage purposes until the structural engineers have had a chance to go right over him and make sure he's as good now as he was 50 years ago,' he told the ABC.

'You get better with age, don't you?'

It was the third time lucky for the removal, which was previously postponed twice due to recent wet weather.

The giant statue was suspended mid-air by a crane before being carefully placed onto the back of a truck.

The historical moment for Cairns sparked a divided community reaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCPb3_0fpL4cCP00
The removal of the 10 metre statue of Captain Cook required a careful and delicate operation

'Destroy it, take it away, it just opens up wounds,' First Nations resident Cheryl Creed said.

Almost 20,000 people signed a petition set up by indigenous artist Emma Hollingsworth for the statue to be removed during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

'Since 1972, the James Cook statue on Sheridan Street has stood as a symbol of colonialism and genocide. It's a slap in the face to all Indigenous people,' the petition stated.

'For us, it represents dispossession, forced removal, slavery, genocide, stolen land, and loss of culture - among many other things.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZtqM_0fpL4cCP00
The Captain Cook statue will be relocated to a private property in the nearby Atherton Tablelands to be restored

But some were sad to see the monument go.

'So much of Cairns is being knocked down so it's a question of trying to capture what you can,' one woman told Seven News.

Some online suggested the statue be re-erected 325km north in Cooktown, a coastal town where the explorer beached his ship the Endeavour, for repairs in 1770.

James Cook University will develop a hospital at the Sheridan Street site where the statue stood for half a century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaepM_0fpL4cCP00
Police were on hand to ensure the statue removal operation went according to plan

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Council refuse couple's desperate pleas to remove massive jacaranda tree despite the fact it could destroy their house and has TAKEN OVER their backyard

An elderly couple's desperate attempts to have a giant jacaranda tree removed from their rear deck have been dismissed by council. Pensioners Ian and Roz have had their small Chippendale home entirely engulfed by the massive tree that is now so big it covers six neighbouring properties and threatens to fall on their house.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
Daily Mail

World's oldest living person, at 121 years old, is discovered in Brazil by a mobile medical team: Maria Gomes de Reis was born June 16, 1900, and lived her long life in the same small village

Brazilian officials believe they may have stumbled upon the oldest living person in the world after doctors treated a 121-year-old woman at her home. The shocking discovery was made when a mobile medical team was dispatched to the Bom Jesus da Lapa residence of Maria Gomes dos Reis. Gomes dos...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queensland#British#Nazi#Australians#Seven News#Abc
Daily Mail

Black pensioner, 73, says court order threatening him and friends with jail for playing dominoes and backgammon too loudly is racist after 200 noise complaints from neighbours

A black pensioner says a court order threatening him and his friends with jail for playing board games too loudly following 200 noise complaints from neighbours is 'racist'. Ernest Theophile, 73, and a group of elderly companions have been gathering at Maida Hill Market Square in north London for the past 12 years, where they 'chat, socialise and play dominoes, cards and backgammon'.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Balloons and a horse-drawn carriage for Katie Kenyon's funeral: Mourners wear 'murdered' mother-of-two's favourite colour purple as she is laid to rest in a white wicker coffin

Mourners wore purple to celebrate the life of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon at her funeral service this morning. More than 200 people gathered in her home town of Padiham in Lancashire today to pay their respects to the 33-year-old whose body was found within the Forest of Bowland on April 29, one week after she went missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

371K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy