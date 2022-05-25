Red Flag Warning issued for Paradox Valley, Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Roosevelt County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.

