Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address the public from Uvalde on Friday about the Robb Elementary School shooting this week that left 21 people dead including 19 students and two teachers. Abbott's appearance comes hours after state law enforcement said local police overseeing the response to the massacre made crucial mistakes.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO