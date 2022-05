DENVER (CBS4) – Following a CBS4 Investigation that found “critical” problems with the tented roof covering DIA’s main terminal, Denver City Councilman Kevin Flynn has asked Denver International Airport administrators to provide an “action plan” on what they intend to do and when they intend to do it. (credit: CBS) “I want to see an action plan for how these critical issues will be addressed,” said Flynn, “so we can assure nothing disastrous happens with that roof while people are out there using it.” On Tuesday, CBS4 reported that an annual inspection of the roof covering the airport’s main terminal revealed what technicians characterized...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO