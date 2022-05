Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle wasn’t the only celebrity to offer their condolences in person to the community of Uvalde, Texas this week, Matthew McConaughey also stopped by — for even more personal reasons. Not only was the 52-year-old actor born in the small town, but he also spent much of his childhood there. On Friday, he made a low-key visit to show some love for the place that helped shape him in his formative years (some of those stories are chronicled in his 2021 memoir, Greenlights). McConaughey stopped by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales at the Uvalde...

UVALDE, TX ・ 24 MINUTES AGO