Connect Raleigh: Understanding Digital Inclusion Event on June 21

 5 days ago

The Connect Raleigh Series features local and nationally known experts who speak about innovative topics and trends happening in Raleigh.

"Understanding Digital Inclusion" will be held at John Chavis Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:00 p.m. Speakers from the City of Raleigh, the Kramden Institute, and AT&T will discuss the importance of affordable access, skills, and support to effectively engage online. The event is free to attend, and three Lenovo 300e laptops will be raffled to event attendees!

To join, guests can register online in advance or in-person on the day of the event. Questions? Please contact the Housing and Neighborhoods Department via email or call 919-996-4330.

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

