The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many when they brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout this week, but they apparently were not the only team looking to do so. At least two other teams had shown interest in Kaepernick before he worked out for the Raiders, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The identity of those teams is not known at this time, though either could still target Kaepernick after his workout with Las Vegas.

