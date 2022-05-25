ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Gummies Spotted in Poughkeepsie, NY

By Nick
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just because you can make something doesn't mean that you should and this is all of the proof that you need. I have a bit of a sweet tooth. There isn't much candy that I wouldn't touch but I think if someone...

Hudson Valley Post

No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Slow Down and ‘Give Turtles A Break’ Across the Hudson Valley

When driving around the Hudson Valley within the next few weeks, make sure you're paying attention. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, this time of year, turtles are laying their eggs and crossing roadways to get there. The DEC wants drivers to "Give Turtles a Brake'" throughout May and June. Monday, May 23rd is world turtle day and takes place during a busy egg-laying season for turtles.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Marist Graduates: You Graduated from an Old Amusement Park

Graduation season! It is so sweet to see on social media everyone celebrate with their families. It's a nice break from angry comment sections, obituaries, and news articles. I live right up the road from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, and as amazing as this weekend can be for those participating, traffic in the area is typically ridiculous if you are anyone else trying to do anything else! I have to pass Marist to some degree if I'm doing anything south of where I live. This year; however, I didn't think it was all that bad. Things were way easier to navigate. Maybe it's just me, maybe I scooted in and out during the light patches of traffic. Regardless, congrats, grads!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Economy Leads To Race Cancelations In Middletown, New York

As we roll into June in the Hudson Valley, we are normally well into the Dirt Track racing season in New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has had their season underway for a few weeks now. Unfortunately, they have also run into many issues so far this year and now they have had another problem arise with races scheduled for mid-June.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Q 105.7

Abandoned Nevele Resort In Catskills! Want to See What It’s Like Today?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
AMSTERDAM, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Summer Sunday Celebrations Return to Poughkeepsie

I’m sure you’ve heard of First Fridays. A lot of cities and towns in the Hudson Valley and beyond come alive on the first Friday of each month. That’s what First Fridays are all about, and they’re pretty common. What about Summer Sundays? Have you ever heard of that? Poughkeepsie will be coming alive this summer with Summer Sundays on Cannon Street. Summer Sundays were such a hit last year that they’re bringing them back for 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners

Last week I celebrated my birthday, and my brother and his fiance wanted to take me to dinner. When they asked me where I wanted to go, I told them I’d really like to go to a diner. Any diner around here will do. Dutchess County has a nice selection of diners, and they’re all really good.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top Prize-Winning Lotto Tickets Sold in Kingston

Two top prize-winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Hudson Valley Are you the lucky winner? Or do you know who may have purchased these winning tickets?. A first-place winning ticket for Thursday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold in Kingston, New York. Winning Ticket Sold At Kingston Citgo...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess Man Arrested After Not Scanning Items at Self Checkout

While using the self-checkout you may have wondered what would happen if you didn't scan something. A Dutchess man found out the answer to that question the hard way. Over the past decade, many Hudson Valley businesses have been phasing out long checkout lines, replacing them with self-service kiosks that allow customers to ring themselves up. At first, it was a bit unsettling to scan your own items but now many shoppers prefer the convenience of checking out on their own.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Local Chinese Food Fans Furious Over “F’d Up” Fortune Cookies

It's clear that we're living in the worst possible timeline. Everything is terrible, and now we can add fortune cookies to the list of things that have been ruined forever. Chinese food is one of those comforts in life that you can depend on. No matter what else is going on, I can always rely on my favorite Chinese restaurant to deliver the same great dining experience. I've been ordering from Jade Palace on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls for almost two decades. Their food is consistently delicious and, in my opinion, is head and shoulders above any other Chinese food restaurant in the Hudson Valley. However, a recent change to their fortune cookies has left me and other diners very disappointed.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
