After making the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, Draymond Green is putting on his soothsayer outfit once again. The Golden State Warriors star Green appeared on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” after his team clinched the Western Conference title with a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. When pressed by Shaquille O’Neal about who Golden State’s opponent would be in the Finals, Green predicted that it would be the Boston Celtics.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO