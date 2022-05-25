ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Salvador Ramos started shooting ‘whoever’s in his way’ at Texas school: police

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The twisted Texas school shooter who killed 19 students Tuesday exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before storming Robb Elementary School, firing at “whoever’s in his way,” officials said.

“The suspect made entry into the school and as soon as he made entry into the school he started shooting children, teachers, whoever’s in his way,” Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told San Antonio-based TV station KENS 5. “He was shooting everybody.”

The horrific mass shooting left at least 19 children and two adults dead, including gunman Salvador Ramos’ grandmother, according to authorities.

Ramos was killed by law enforcement inside the school.

Olivarez told KENS 5 that law enforcement received a call of a car crash and a man with a gun that was near the school. Ramos shot his grandmother before arriving at the school, Olivarez said.

DPS spokesperson Erick Estrada told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Ramos engaged with police outside the school in Uvalde County but was still able to get inside.

“The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school,” Estrada said. “That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement. Unfortunately, he was able to enter the premises and then from there that’s when he entered several classrooms and started shooting his firearm.”

Ramos shot anyone whoever’s in his path at the school.
He left his vehicle nearby the elementary school.
Reuters/ Marco Bello

Ramos was wearing body armor and armed with a long rifle, according to DPS officials.

Olivarez told KENS 5 that once a tactical team arrived, they shot Ramos.

Police officers rushed into the school to get their own children out of the school, he added.

The sickening tragedy left at least 19 children and two adults dead.
ZUMAPRESS.com

“There was some police officers, families trying to get their children out of the school because it was an active shooter situation right now, it’s a terrible situation right now,” Olivarez said. “And of course just as we mentioned the loss of life is just terrible, it’s a terrible tragedy that took place.”

The investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers with involvement from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Bob Fortini
4d ago

I'm sorry but armed security is needed at every school in the country. The teachers union has received billions of dollars which could pay for security at every school.

