The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 76-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Kingsbridge Heights, located in the 50th precinct. It was reported to the police that Laura Silva of 2840 Sedgwick Avenue, Apt 1F, was last seen Tuesday, May 24, at 7.14 a.m., leaving her home and walking along Sedgwick Avenue towards West Kingsbridge Avenue.

BRONX, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO