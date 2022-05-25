ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Coroner Robert Byrd closes in on historic run with victory

By Ken Curtis
wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd won the Republican nomination on Tuesday, defeating Kendall Glover. His victory potentially gives Byrd tenth term that would...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

History made in Houston County primary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Pat Jones is the only incumbent Houston County District Attorney to ever lose, but that is not the sole historical takeaway from Tuesday’s primary. Jones’s stellar character never came into question, and neither did his unwavering Christian conservative philosophy or love of Dothan. Despite...
Andalusia Star News

Turman re-elected to sheriff seat; Hammett claims win in House race

Incumbent Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman will remain in that seat after he defeated former sheriff Dennis Meeks in Tuesday’s primary election. Turman claimed 5,539 of the votes from 26 county precincts, which was 60 percent of the total votes cast. Meeks finished the night with 3,702 votes, which was 40 percent.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Memorial Day Weekend events across the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — If you and your family are looking for Memorial Day Weekend events in the Wiregrass, look no further! Below is a list of events across our area. Landmark Park Family Camp Out Day: Beginning Friday, May 27, at 4 p.m. through on Sunday, May 29. This camping adventure for families features a night walk through the park, hay rides, s’mores, Nerf War, Water Balloon Battleship, and of course camping in tents. The fee for the campout is $20 per person for members and $25 per person for nonmembers. Registration with payment is required to secure your spot and can be made online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com or calling (334) 794-3452.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan dental school announcement expected soon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A dental school planned for Dothan will be formally announced soon, a state lawmaker told a group of Republicans on Thursday. State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) said while no date for the UAB School of Dentistry announcement is set, he expects it within weeks. The Alabama Legislature...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: Weather Extra for 5/27/22 - clipped version

The Alabama Legislature approved $3.5 million for the facility, the first of several of its kind planned in the state. Alabama lawmakers to earmark another $1B in ARPA funds. Alabama state representative, Paul Lee predicts some will go to broadband. Panama City Beach Police Chief sends clear message about holiday...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

One ejected in two-vehicle crash in Taylor

TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — One person was ejected from a vehicle in the town of Taylor this afternoon, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. Earlier this afternoon, Houston County law enforcement agencies and local rescue departments responded to a two-vehicle car accident on South Park Avenue. At the...
TAYLOR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Byrd
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Planetarium to Close Temporarily Starting June 1

The W.A. Gayle Planetarium in Montgomery will close starting June 1 as the management and operations are transferred from Troy University to the city. The planetarium has been in operation since 1968, with Troy University running it for the past 50 years. Last year, it was decided that the university would return the management and operations back to the city effective May 31.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County voters react to Tuesday’s Primary Elections

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With every single Houston County Commission seat up for grabs, future leadership in the county is heavy on the voter’s minds with some ready to embrace the future change. “You just can’t continue to stagnate to be where you are at change occasionally...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Proposal to change the name of Ft. Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this week, we reported on the U.S Army naming commission recommending “renaming” Ft. Rucker. Ft. Rucker is one of nine UI.S. military installations that were named in commemoration of the. Confederacy. The late Michael Novosel, Sr. is a Medal of Honor recipient that...
FORT RUCKER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#The Coroner#Smartphone App#Election#Wtvy#Republican#Democratic#News 4
wtvy.com

Dothan a top location for remote workers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In a recent study by ownerly.com, the Circle City has been named one of the Top 100 cities for remote workers. “It’s amazing all the opportunities that are there,” said Ownerly data analyst Julianne Ohlander/. A number of factors were used to determine the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Highway 84 widening project moving forward

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Highway 84 West widening project has been going on for over a year and while it may seem like a headache, it could be a relief by the end of this year as it will look similar to Montgomery Highway. “We started this project...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

Geneva County attempted murder suspect in custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the man they’ve wanted for about a week on attempted murder charges in now in custody. 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas was arrested earlier today at Vaughn Towers. Thomas shot one person and assaulted two others last weekend near Malvern, not far from the Houston County line.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington County General Election Results, May 24

(Polls closed at 7 p.m.; latest update 7:04 p.m.) Below are current results from Tuesday’s Primary Election in Covington County. The total number of votes will be updated as additional poll results become available. The vote totals below represent 00 polling places reporting out of Covington County’s 27 voting...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy