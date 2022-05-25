ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Ward 7 council race could hinge on court decision

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq49w_0fpKzgny00

Republican voters in Hopkinsville City Council’s Ward 7 won’t know for at least another week — if not longer — how election officials will resolve a flawed vote in the May 17 primary race between Doug Wilcox and Mark Graham.

A hearing is scheduled for noon on June 1 before Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins, according to the court docket, to address a pair of legal petitions seeking a resolution on how to determine a winner.

Although Wilcox beat Graham by a single vote, 185-184, in unofficial results announced on election night, the outcome remains in limbo because an apparent software error resulted in 109 ballots being issued to voters who were not eligible to vote in Ward 7.

According to County Clerk Mike Kem’s office, the incorrect ballots were issued to Ward 8 voters.

In a petition filed Monday in Circuit Court, Kem said incorrect ballots were issued because of an error in software provided by Tenex, a state-approved vendor. The company provides electronic tablets with software that is intended to show poll workers “which ballot should be given to individual voters upon scanning their identification into the system.”

The petition, filed on Kem’s behalf by County Attorney John T. Soyars, states that Kem “acknowledges that, if the court determines that ineligible ballots were cast, that a recount will not properly remedy the error.”

Kem told Hoptown Chronicle that a special meeting of the Christian County Board of Elections is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse to discuss pending litigation related to the Ward 7 primary.

Graham, represented by attorney Ben Fletcher, previously filed a petition for a recount.

“The Court is requested to determine the best way to remedy the obviously flawed election,” Graham’s petition states. “This obviously requires the integrity of the ballots to be determined.”

Graham said he is willing to execute a bond to cover the cost of a recount.

Wilcox issued a statement on Tuesday from the law offices of James Adams III.

“At this time, any call for an entire revote of the Ward 7 primary election is entirely premature. Under clear Kentucky law, a complete revote is the absolute last resort,” Wilcox said.

“Before any further steps can proceed, we must determine whether the Ward 7 election outcome can be determined based on the eligible votes that were cast, or at a minimum, if the areas in question can be narrowed to a specific number and segment of eligible voters.”

The winner of the Ward 7 Republican primary will face Democrat William Coleman in the November general election. The current councilman, Terry Parker, did not seek re-election.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville accepting applications for City Diplomat Program

Applications are being accepted for Hopkinsville’s fourth City Diplomat Program. The six-month program gives adults residents of Christian County an “opportunity to learn how to make municipal government work for them, gain knowledge of local municipal government, and have the opportunity to support their community through service, promotion, and volunteerism,” officials said in a press release from Mayor Wendell Lynch’s office.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
Hopkinsville, KY
Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
Hoptown Chronicle

New downtown mural to be unveiled Monday

A new Hopkinsville mural that celebrates Christian County agriculture will be revealed Monday afternoon. Everyone is invited to the 4 p.m. ceremony at Ninth and Liberty streets. The mural was installed on the west exterior wall of the Christian County Historical Society building. Members of this year’s City Diplomat Program...
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville Memorial Day service planned at veterans cemetery

A Memorial Day service is planned at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd. The guest speaker will be Col. Peter Gilbert, commander of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Campbell. A color guard with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1913 will present colors, place a wreath and change the flag. Hopkinsville musician Johnny Brown will play taps.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Hinge#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican#Christian Circuit#Circuit Court#Tenex#County
Hoptown Chronicle

Sunday alcohol sales in effect

The publication of a legal notice in the Kentucky New Era’s classifieds section on Wednesday means that Hopkinsville’s new alcohol ordinance — adopted last week by city council — is in effect and allows Sunday sales in bars, restaurants and package stores. The authorization comes just...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hoptown Chronicle

Incumbent Walker Thomas faces Caldwell Co. challenger Larry Curling in GOP primary for 8th House seat

The Kentucky House District 8 Republican primary election race is a faceoff between the incumbent and a local judge-executive trying to make the leap to state politics. House District 8 consists of Caldwell County and parts of Trigg and Christian counties. Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, is the incumbent and has been in the position since 2016, and his challenger is Larry Curling, who currently serves as the judge-executive for Caldwell County. Lone Democratic candidate Pam Dossett will face the winner of the GOP primary in fall’s general election.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Literacy council’s Vidalia onion sales underway

The Christian County Literacy Council’s annual fundraising sale of sweet Vidalia onions from Georgia is underway. A 10-pound bag of onions is $12. Orders can be placed online or by contacting a literacy council board member, said executive director Francene Gilmer. In addition, the onions can be picked up at the Visitor’s Center, 1730 E. Ninth St.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy